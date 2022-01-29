Warriors Vs Nets: NBA LIVE Streaming Details, Injury Report, Team News And More

Golden State Warriors are all set to lock horns against Brooklyn Nets in the NBA 2021-22 match, scheduled to be played at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Saturday night, local time. The Warriors are currently on a four-match winning streak at their home and host the Nets after defeating Minnesota Timberwolves, 124-115 on Friday. At the same time, Brooklyn are currently injury-hit and have ended on the losing side in their last three matches. The Nets faced a 118-124 loss to Denver Nuggets in their last match at home on January 27.

Golden State Warriors vs Brooklyn Nets: Teams News & Injury Report

Nets currently sit fifth in the eastern conference points table of the NBA 2021-22, with 29 wins and 19 losses, while the Warriors sit second in the western conference standings with 36 wins and 13 defeats to their name. Both teams clash against eachother for the second time in the season, as the Warriors won 117-99 against the Nets in their last meeting on November 17. Stephen Curry is currently averaging 25.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 6.2 assists for the Warriors in the season and he will be important for the team looking to win their fifth straight match.

James Harden with an average of 23 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 10.1 assists for the Nets, although his participation in Saturday’s match is questionable due to a hamstring injury. Curry and Harden scored 37 and 24 points respectively for their teams in their last meeting in November. Meanwhile, Andre Iguodala, Draymond Green, and James Wiseman will miss the match for the Warriors due to injuries. On the other hand, Joe Harris, Kevin Durant miss the match for the Nets due to injuries, while James Harden and Kyrie Irving’s participation is uncertain, and Paul Millsap will sit out due to personal reasons.

Golden State Warriors vs Brooklyn Nets, NBA 2021-22 match: Live Streaming Details

Basketball fans in India can enjoy the NBA 2021-22 match between Warriors and Nets by tuning into the live streaming on the NBA website or its mobile app. However, fans have to purchase an NBA League Pass in order to watch the match. The NBA League pass can be bought by paying an annual fee of INR 1,499, or a monthly fee of INR 749. Unfortunately, for Indian fans, the match won’t be telecasted live in the country. The match will start from the Staples Center at 7:00 AM IST on Sunday.

At the same time, NBA fans in the United States (US) can enjoy the live telecast of the match on their TVs by tuning in to the ABC/ESPN, TNT, NBA TV channels. The live streaming of the match will be available on the website and mobile application of the NBA after the purchase of an NBA League Pass. Meanwhile, NBA fans in the United Kingdom (UK) can enjoy the live telecast of the match by tuning in to the Sky Sports channel on their TVs. The match will be streamed live on the Now TV Sky Sports App. The match is scheduled to start at 8:30 PM on Saturday in the US and at 1:30 AM on Sunday in the UK.

Golden State Warriors vs Brooklyn Nets: Probable Line-ups

Brooklyn Nets: Point Guard - Kyrie Irving, Shooting Guard - Patty Mills, Small Forward - James Harden, Power Forward - Kessler Edwards, Center - Day'Ron Sharpe

Golden State Warriors: Point Guard - Steph Curry, Shooting Guard - Klay Thompson, Small Forward - Andrew Wiggins, Power Forward - Otto Porter Jr., Center - Kevon Looney