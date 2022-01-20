Warriors Vs Pacers: NBA LIVE Streaming Details, Injury Report, Team News & More

The Golden State Warriors are all set to host the Indiana Pacers at the iconic Chase Center in San Francisco, California, on Thursday night (as per local time). The National Basketball Association (NBA) match is scheduled to commence live at 8:30 am IST on January 21, 2022.

The Warriors are currently in second place in the Western Conference standings with 32 wins, while the Pacers are currently in thirteenth place in the Eastern Conference standings with just 16 victories. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting game, here is a look at how to watch NBA live and the Warriors vs Pacers live stream details in India, the US and the UK.

Warriors vs Pacers live stream details in India

Unfortunately, for Indian fans wondering how to watch NBA matches live, there is no official broadcast in the country. However, fans can use the Warriors vs Pacers live stream available on the NBA League Pass to watch the match. As for the live updates, fans can track the social media handles of the two teams in contention and the NBA.

How to watch NBA live in UK?

Fans in the UK wondering how to watch NBA live can tune in to the Sky Sports Network. The Warriors vs Pacers live stream can once again be watched using the NBA League Pass. The match will commence live at 4:00 am BST on Friday, January 21.

The future is bright.@Oracle || Warriors Talk pic.twitter.com/A5qaEBCyBw — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 19, 2022

Warriors vs Pacers live stream details in US

Fans in the United States wondering how to watch NBA live can tune in to the ESPN Network. As for the Warriors vs Pacers live stream, fans can tune in to Sling TV or FuboTV. Meanwhile, even US fans can watch all the basketball action using the live stream available on the NBA League Pass. The match will begin live at 10:00 pm ET on Thursday, January 20.

Golden State Warriors vs Indiana Pacers team news

Golden State Warriors predicted starting line-up:

Point Guard: Stephen Curry

Shooting Guard: Klay Thompson

Small Forward: Andrew Wiggins

Power Forward: Jonathan Kuminga

Centre: Kevon Looney

Injury news: James Wiseman (right knee injury), Otto Porter Jr. (left foot injury), Draymond Green (left disc injury)

Only one word can describe #StephenCurry's no-look three at last year's #NBAAllStar Game:



Inspirational. pic.twitter.com/oAnF3Jtz3Z — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 20, 2022

Indiana Pacers predicted starting line-up:

Point Guard: Malcolm Brogdon

Shooting Guard: Caris LeVert

Small Forward: Chris Duarte

Power Forward: Justin Holiday

Centre: Torrey Craig

Injury news: TJ Warren (left foot injury), Myles Turner (left foot injury), Domantas Sabonis (ankle injury)

(Image: AP)