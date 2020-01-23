Watch NBA Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Show Off His Football Skills In Paris

Milwaukee Bucks currently occupy the top spot in the NBA Eastern Conference points table. They are on track to make a playoff appearance in the ongoing season. A major chunk of their positive performances this season have been due to consistent displays by 'Greek Freak' Giannis Antetokounmpo since the start of the season. The Bucks have won 24 games by a margin of 10 or more points. Giannis Antetokounmpo's numbers would be even better if he played more than 31 minutes per game. As it stands, the Bucks could stand to win 70 games this year!

Giannis Antetokounmpo - NBA MVP for 2019-20 season?

Giannis is the 6th-youngest player in @NBAHistory to reach 10,000 career points:



LeBron James: 23 yrs, 59 days

Kevin Durant: 24 yrs, 33 days

Kobe Bryant: 24 yrs, 194 days

Carmelo Anthony: 24 yrs, 251 days

Tracy McGrady: 24 yrs, 272 days

Giannis Antetokounmpo: 25 yrs, 45 days pic.twitter.com/aR4q8gOubF — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) January 21, 2020

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo shows off football skills in Paris

Giannis Antetokounmpo showcased his football skills at PSG’s home ground (the Parc des Princes) during the Milwaukee Bucks’ tour in the French capital. The NBA Rookie Of The Year from last season was caught on camera on the pitch. Giannis Antetokounmpo then started juggling the soccer ball, with brother and Milwaukee Bucks teammate Thanassis Antetokounmpo cheering him on.

Giannis Antetokounmpo shows off his footballing skills

