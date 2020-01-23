The Debate
Watch NBA Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Show Off His Football Skills In Paris

Basketball News

Giannis Antetokounmpo (a possible NBA MVP award candidate) showed off his football skills at the Parc des Princes in Paris earlier. Check the video here.

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks currently occupy the top spot in the NBA Eastern Conference points table. They are on track to make a playoff appearance in the ongoing season. A major chunk of their positive performances this season have been due to consistent displays by 'Greek Freak' Giannis Antetokounmpo since the start of the season. The Bucks have won 24 games by a margin of 10 or more points. Giannis Antetokounmpo's numbers would be even better if he played more than 31 minutes per game. As it stands, the Bucks could stand to win 70 games this year!

Also Read | LaVar Ball wants all 3 of his sons to play for New York Knicks under Mark Jackson

Giannis Antetokounmpo - NBA MVP for 2019-20 season?

Also Read | James Harden stays on court to practice shooting after poor game against Thunder

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo shows off football skills in Paris

Also Read | Delonte West in horrible shape after gun altercation in Washington; players offer

Giannis Antetokounmpo showcased his football skills at PSG’s home ground (the Parc des Princes) during the Milwaukee Bucks’ tour in the French capital. The NBA Rookie Of The Year from last season was caught on camera on the pitch. Giannis Antetokounmpo then started juggling the soccer ball, with brother and Milwaukee Bucks teammate Thanassis Antetokounmpo cheering him on.

Also Read | NBA trade rumours: Lakers lining up potential trade deal for Derrick Rose?

Giannis Antetokounmpo shows off his footballing skills

Also Read | Snoop Dogg rants against Luka Doncic, says he's NOT the best 20-year-old in NBA history

