Watch: Warriors' Klay Thompson Gets Hypnotized By Magician, Demands Video Evidence Later

A video featuring Golden State Warriors superstar Klay Thompson is currently getting viral on social media, where he can be seen getting hypnotized by magician and hypnotist Johnny Wu. Thompson recently visited the Dodgers Stadium to see his younger brother Trayce, play with Los Angeles, where he met magician Johnny Wu. In the video, Wu can be seen manipulating the four-time champions’ arms with ease, with Thompson’s eyes being closed.

"Don't open your eyes because some crazy things are already happening," Wu told Klay while performing the trick. As the magician completed the trick, Thompson opened his eyes and was asked if he felt anything or any string touch him. While Thompson responded by saying yes, Wu told him that no contact was made. "I gotta check the video evidence," Thompson said in the conclusion of the video, as the crowd erupted with laughter.

Watch Klay Thompson getting hypnotized by Johnny Wu:

Klay Thompson celebrated the NBA 2021-22 win in the Bahamas

It is pertinent to mention that the 32-year-old basketball player became a four-time NBA champion after winning the NBA 2021-22 with Golden State Warriors. Since then he has been enjoying the offseason while making the most of what it feels to be a champion. As per Marca, after winning the fourth title with the Warriors, the player celebrated his victory with a grand tour.

He recently shared a picture of himself on the beaches of the Bahamas, with the caption, “Everything is better in the Bahamas”. He played a key role behind Warriors’ title-winning 2021-22 campaign, with contributions of 20.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game. This was his 4th title win with the team which he has represented for nine seasons.

A look at Klay Thompson and Trayce Thompson's careers

Thompson joined the Warriors as the 11th pick in Round 1 of the NBA Draft 2011. Since then, the 32-year-old has played a total of 647 games for the Warriors in nine season. His career stats currently stand at 19.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game.

Meanwhile, Klay’s younger brother Trayce Thompson is a 31-year-old professional baseball player, who represents Los Angeles Dodgers in Major League Baseball. He has previously played for teams like Chicago White Sox, Oakland Athletics, Chicago Cubs, and the San Diego Padres. He made his MLB debut in 2015, playing for the Chicago White Sox.