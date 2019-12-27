The Debate
Russell Westbrook Could Be On His Way Out Of The Houston Rockets Franchise

Basketball News

Russell Westbrook could be on his way out of the Houston Rockets squad in the coming trade window. Here are the rumours pertaining to Westbrook's exit.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Russell Westbrook

Houston Rockets' star - Russell Westbrook - has been having a mixed season so far. The Rockets were embarrassed recently in the NBA as they succumbed to an unexpected defeat at the hands of the injury-struck Golden State Warriors. Due to the mixed performances of the team so far, Russell Westbrook has been rumoured to be close to an exit from the Houston Rockets.

NBA trade drought finally comes to an end

NBA Trade Rumours: Russell Westbrook could be on his way out of Houston Rockets

Mike D'Antoni's Houston Rockets currently sit at the fourth position in the Western Conference with a 21-10 record. James Harden and Co. suffered a humiliating Christmas Day loss to the Golden State Warriors. There are serious doubts that the Houston-based franchise will not be able to compete with the likes of LA Clippers and the Lakers in the race to make the playoffs. Russell Westbrook, who formerly played for OKC Thunder, has played 28 times. He is averaging 24.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game. He is rumoured to be on his way out of the Rockets setup. NBA trade rumours hint that Westbrook could be sent out to rival NBA franchises, with Miami Heat and New York Knicks interested in acquiring his services.

NBA Trade Rumours: Russel Westbrook and James Harden's stats against the Clippers

Published:
