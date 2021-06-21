What Did Kevin Durant's Mother Say To PJ Tucker? The Real MVP Trash Talk Steals The Show

Saturday was an important day for the Brooklyn Nets and the Milwaukee Bucks, as the winner of Game 7 would officially move on to the NBA Eastern Conference Finals. It was a tense evening as the Nets' Kevin Durant and Bucks' PJ Tucker had something of a contentious relationship throughout their second-round playoff showdown. However, Tucker managed to have a bit of fun with Durant's mother, Wanda Durant, during the third quarter of the game.

What did Kevin Durant's mother say to PJ Tucker? The Real MVP trash talk between Mama Durant and PJ Tucker revealed

During the third quarter, Tucker fouled Nets star Kevin Durant, sending him to the free-throw line. The camera was on Tucker and Durant’s mom, Wanda, who was sitting courtside. Wanda was clearly not too pleased about the foul on her son and pulled down her mask and said: "This is basketball, not football". Tucker then looked over to Durant’s mom to say that he loved her, to which she replied “I love you too.”

PJ Tucker and KD's mom were chirping after this foul 😂 pic.twitter.com/F84HpLVgTm — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 20, 2021

Fans on social media were also quick to react to the incident with Durant's mother and Tucker, with many labelling it the 'Real MVP trash talk.

Kevin Durant vs Bucks: Nets fall short of reaching NBA East Finals despite Durant's heroics

Eleven-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant tried to will the Nets to a victory, but the Bucks are going to the Eastern Conference finals after winning a back-and-forth Game 7. Durant, who scored 48 points, nearly played the hero role to perfection. He hit a game-tying shot with one second left in regulation to send the game to overtime. It marked the first overtime in an NBA Game 7 since Spurs-Mavericks in the 2006 Western Conference semifinals.

However, Durant and the Nets fizzled out in overtime. The team scored just two points and Durant showed the effects of the 53 minutes he played. He air-balled a potential game-winning 3-point shot with 0.3 seconds left on the clock and the Nets trailing by two. It took the Bucks a while to get going in overtime, but Khris Middleton eventually hit the deciding shot for Milwaukee. He finished with 23 points in 52 minutes. Giannis Antekounmpo led the Bucks with 40 points in 50 minutes.

Now, for the second time in three seasons, Mike Budenholzer's squad will head to the Eastern Conference finals, where they will face off against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.

