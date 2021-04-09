What Happened Between Kevin Durant Draymond Green? NBA Stars Recall Infamous Fight

Kevin Durant's last season with the Golden State Warriors was tense at best. The two-time NBA champion, now with the Brooklyn Nets, was under fire for his time with the team as various rumours hampered the 2019-20 season. This includes the Kevin Durant-Draymond Green altercation, which (Durant later admitted), played a part in him choosing to leave the Warriors. Here is more on that ugly Kevin Durant vs Draymond Green fight, that made Warriors news headlines back then.

What happened between Kevin Durant Draymond Green? What did Kevin Durant say to Draymond Green?

To most NBA fans, the what happened between Kevin Durant Draymond Green incident is well known. Documented enough, both Durant and Green are not on bad terms now. Recently, both stars addressed the infamous Kevin Durant vs Draymond Green interaction, shedding some more light on what was said amongst the two NBA icons.

Dray and KD talked through the infamous play ðŸ˜…



During the 2018-19 season, the Warriors were at an 11-2 record when they visited the Los Angeles Lakers at the Staples Center. The game was tied at 106. Draymond Green rebounded a shot Low Williams missed and made him way down the floor. However, Green refused to pass to Durant, and the game went into overtime.

In the end, the two teammates ended up arguing while on the court. DeMarcus Cousins had to drag Green away. What ensued was a fiery Kevin Durant Draymond Green argument, with both players screaming at each other in the huddle. For obvious reasons, the argument raised countless questions about the Warriors chemistry and locker room vibes. The team lost the next five games that season.

Afterwards, the buzz about Durant leaving the team also worsened. The Warriors, ofcourse made it to the 2019 finals against the Toronto Raptors. However, the team lost their shot at a three-peat, and Durant injured his Achilles, sidelining himself for the entire 2019-20 season. During the offseason, Durant ended up signing with the Nets, who are now the favourites to win the title.

The Warriors are currently trailing in the bottom half of the points table, Steph Curry back after his slightly prolonged tailbone injury. The team is still affected by Klay Thompson's absence (ACL) and is trying to make it to the playoffs as of now. That being said, the team is working on their roster, especially rookie James Wiseman. After recent consecutive losses, head coach Steve Kerr's coaching was questioned.

However, Kerr spoke about being optimistic. The team will play the Washington Wizards next on Friday, 10:00 PM EST (Saturday, 7:00 AM IST).

