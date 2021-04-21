What Happened To Danny Granger? NBA Legend's Career Came To A Swift, Painful End In 2015

The NBA has plenty of “what if” scenarios when it comes to players who suffered career-altering injuries. However, there is one name that gets forgotten while thinking of those types of players and that man is Danny Granger. Granger, who turned 38 on Wednesday, April 20, 2021, grabbed the limelight in the NBA during the early stages of his career but a combination of injury, illness and ineffectiveness forced him into early retirement in 2015. So fans have been curious to know what happened to Danny Granger and where is Danny Granger now.

What happened to Danny Granger? NBA icon's struggle with injuries that forced his early retirement

Danny Granger was selected 17th overall in the 2005 NBA draft by the Indiana Pacers. In 2008-09, Granger was fifth in the league in scoring at 25.8 points per game. He edged out stars such as Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony, and Chris Paul in that category. Granger also won the NBA Most Improved Player award the same season.

In the five seasons between 2007-08 and 2010-11, Granger never averaged fewer than 18.7 points or five rebounds, nor did he shoot worse than 84.8 percent from the foul line or 36.1 percent from three. However, Granger would then go on to only play 5 games in the 2012-13 season, and this would mark the downfall of his career.

The Danny Granger health started deteriorating as he was dealing with tendinosis in his left knee and missed the first 55 games of the year. He would return to try and play in February of 2013 but had to be shut down for the season after 5 games. After having surgery on his knee in April of 2013, Granger still wouldn’t be 100 percent at the beginning of the 2013-14 season due to a strained calf.

Sadly, Granger would only go on to play 66 games the rest of his career after the 2011-2012 lockout-shortened season, where he played in 62 of 66 possible games. He had stints with the Clippers and the Heat after leaving the Pacers in 2014 but struggled for game time due to recurring foot injuries. Granger ended his career with an All-Star honour, 9,855 points (16.8 ppg), 2,888 rebounds (4.9 rpg) and 1,097 assists (1.9 apg). As to the 'Where is Danny Granger now?' query, he is currently living in Arizona. The Danny Granger health is much better now.

Danny Granger net worth details

According to reports from Sports Casting, the Danny Granger net worth is a whopping $45 million. Granger played 11 seasons in the NBA and earned a whopping $68 million during his career. He spent nine years with the Indiana Pacers before plying his trade at the Los Angeles Clippers and the Miami Heat.

