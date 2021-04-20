What Happened To Scottie Pippen's Son Antron Pippen? Pippen Son Dies Aged 33

On an emotional and heartbreaking note this week, Scottie Pippen announced the demise of his firstborn, Antron. The Chicago Bulls legend shared a few photos with his son, writing and detailing why his son passed away. Fans reacted to Pippen's post, offering their condolences and hoping for Pippen and his family to stay strong. Here is more on the Antron Pippen cause of death and the Scottie Pippen son story.

What happened to Scottie Pippen's son Antron Pippen? How did Scottie Pippen's son die?

I’m heartbroken to share that yesterday, I said goodbye to my firstborn son Antron. The two of us shared a love for basketball and we had countless conversations about the game. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/Zt3wo8wpcg — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) April 19, 2021

"I’m heartbroken to share that yesterday, I said goodbye to my firstborn son Antron. The two of us shared a love for basketball and we had countless conversations about the game," Pippen began on Twitter. He shared six photos with everyone. The first one was of the father-son duo at a party, while another was Antron's childhood photo, where he is perched on top of Pippen's shoulder.

What was Antron Pippen cause of death? How did Scottie Pippen's son die?

Antron suffered from chronic asthma and if he hadn’t had it, I truly believe he would've made it to the NBA. He never let that get him down, though—Antron stayed positive and worked hard, and I am so proud of the man that he became. (2/3) pic.twitter.com/kJOWsvWiYQ — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) April 19, 2021

In his second tweet, Pippen himself answered the 'What happened to Scottie Pippen's son Antron Pippen?' query by revealing that his son suffered from chronic asthma. While there was no cause specified in Pippen's tweet, it is assumed that asthma might have had something to do with his untimely death. However, Pippen explained that if not for asthma, his son might have joined the NBA. "He never let that get him down, though—Antron stayed positive and worked hard, and I am so proud of the man that he became".

Who was Scottie Pippen wife?

Please keep his mom, Karen, and all of his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers. A kind heart and beautiful soul gone way too soon. I love you, son, rest easy until we meet again. ðŸ™ðŸ¾ (3/3) pic.twitter.com/eYyQ6pcdtx — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) April 19, 2021

Antron, 33 and the oldest of Pippen's seven children, was born while Pippen was married to Karen McCollum. Antron was the couples' only child. While they divorced in 1990, the couple is said to have been amicable. "Please keep his mom, Karen, and all of his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers," Pippen wrote, referring to his son as a beautiful soul that was gone too soon.

Scottie Pippen son basketball career

Antron Pippen, who played basketball as a student, was a top college prospect. He played high school in Georgia, and college basketball at both South Georgia Tech and Texas A&M International. He was among the top 100 prospects when he was young, and had spoken about Pippen's legacy brining him under the spotlight.

In an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (2006), the young Antron spoke about being used to expectations as Pippen's oldest child. "When I was younger, it bothered me. I was trying to prove to people that I could play. I’m very proud of my father. But I can only be myself".

The Jets family was saddened to learn of the death of one of our former players, Antron Pippen. His family and friends are in our thoughts and prayers. Antron was a Jet during the 2006-2007 season. #Jetfamily #SGTCJets pic.twitter.com/gAiXCr72z2 — SGTC Jets (@SGTCJets) April 19, 2021

Following his death, the South Georgia Tech athletic department was among many fans who offered their condolences on Twitter.

(Image credits: Scottie Pippen Twitter)