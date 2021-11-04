When Is Klay Thompson Coming Back? Check Out Latest Update On Golden State Warriors Star

It's been over 30 months since Golden State Warriors shooter Klay Thompson has taken to court due to injuries. The one half of the Splash Brothers have been nursing an injury and is slowly making his recovery from the injury before making a comeback. The Athletic’s Warriors insider, Anthony Slater, recently offered an in-depth update on Klay Thompson coming back from the injury.

When will Klay Thompson make a comeback for Golden State Warriors?

While there are no clear dates on Klay Thompson's return, Slater, in his interview, said that Klay Thompson has looked very solid in individual workouts and by looking at the movement to his shot, the Warriors guard looks very close to full strength. He said, " I’d expect him to get back into full practice at some point in the next few weeks or a month or so. I think the floating target is still around the mid-December range. November 25th will be the full 12-month mark from the Achilles surgery. He said he wouldn’t come back before a year. I think you’re talking mid-December at the earliest because the Warriors are so careful with him. If he’s not feeling full there yet by mid-December, I don’t think they mind pushing it into the January range. I think, overall, coming from the organization is a level of encouragement with how he looks right now."

Golden State Warriors Steve Kerr said, “Klay’s imminent return is a huge factor for our team. There’s a sense of anticipation and energy that is directly linked to Klay’s return. On the injury front, we’re seeing his progress. It’s more incremental, more week to week rather than day today. But we can see him getting stronger, getting more comfortable and getting quicker with his cutting and lateral movement. It’s all very exciting. We’re thrilled to at least, finally, have the light at the end of the tunnel.”

What happened to NBA star Klay Thompson?

During the 2019 Finals Game 6, Thompson tore his ACL. Recovery period spanning over a year, Thompson missed the entire 2019-20 season. While the NBA icon was looking forward to his return, he, unfortunately, ended up injuring his Achilles. Klay Thompson has played with the Warriors for his entire career. The one-half of the Splash Brother was drafted in 2011 and was the Round 1 No. 11 pick for GSW. Klay Thompson has helped lead the Warriors to their three championships and was averaging 21.5 points per game before his injury.

The return of 5-time all-star will be a major boost for Golden State Warriors who had a disappointing season, where they failed to make it to the NBA Playoffs 2021 after losing against Memphis in the Play-in games. The Golden State Warriors have made a great start to the season with an overall record of 6 wins and 1 loss, while in the Western Conference the GSW team holds the record of 5 wins and 1 loss.

Image: Warriors/ Instagram