When Will NBA Season Return? Adam Silver Presents Timeline, Possible Venues To Players

The NBA 2019-20 season was suspended in March after Utah Jazz star Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus. Since then, things have gone from bad to worse in the US which has turned into the epicentre of the global coronavirus outbreak. However, league officials, in tandem with NBA chief Adam Silver, have been working round the clock to come up with a contingency plan so that they can complete the season as soon as possible. Here are all the details regarding when will NBA season return and Adam Silver's coronavirus guidelines as NBA players training resumes.

When will NBA season return?

NBA open facilities: Adam Silver issues coronavirus guidelines

Sources: On the ever-elusive question -- What if a player tests positive upon return -- Adam Silver told players the NBA would hope for daily testing at that point and no stoppage of play, having the player(s) isolated in quarantine. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 8, 2020

Adam Silver presents a timeline, possible NBA matches venue to players

Sources: Commissioner Adam Silver told NBA players on call Friday:



- If season resumes, no fans expected

- 40% of league revenue comes from fans

- Season decision can go into June

- Until coronavirus vaccine, there is risk; will be living with the virus for foreseeable future — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 8, 2020

As NBA open facilities, league chief Adam Silver has come up with certain updates that can answer the question - When will NBA season return? Silver stated that the 2019-20 season could resume in three weeks but will depend on an array of factors. He also added that players must be understanding of a possibility that fans will not be allowed inside stadiums if and when the league resumes. Adam Silver further added that league officials have agreed that it's safer for NBA players and employees to hold games in one or two NBA matches venue rather than moving from one city to another. Any player who tests positive for COVID-19 will be isolated away from the squad as the league pushes towards a practice of daily testing.

