Who Is Meyers Leonard Wife? USA Entrepreneur's Personal Life, Net Worth And Relationship

Earlier this week, Miami Heat's Meyers Leonard went live to stream himself while playing a Call of Duty game. During the live stream, a Meyers Leonard Jewish slur created controversy on social media. While Leonard issued an apology later on, users continued to call the 29-year-old out, not believing his claim of not being aware of what the word meant.

After the live stream involving the Jewish slur, Leonard went live for a second time. His comments, however, were flooding with mentions of the anti-semitic slur. Soon after, Leonard ended the live stream after a call from his wife. “My wife needs me. She just called. I’ve got to roll, brother,” Leonard said then.

Like Leonard, his wife Elle ended up receiving hate comments on Instagram. Also a basketball player, she was asked to divorce her husband. Some asked her to inform him he is going to unemployed soon, as companies have already cut ties with him. The Miami Heat's statement also adds that Leonard will be away from the team for the time being.

Meyers Leonard and Elle Leonard have been together since Freshman year, getting married in 2015. The couple has co-founded the Meyers Leonard brand, an apparel and lifestyle brand. In November, she also founded Level Foods.

(Warning: Foul language and anti-semitic slur)

Meyers Leonard says racial slurs while playing CoD pic.twitter.com/WHwUnbV0pR — Main Team (@MainTeamSports) March 9, 2021

Recently, the Meyers Leonard stream involves playing a Call of Duty game live. "F**king k**e b**h," Leonard said while referring to one player. He then uses some sexually vulgar language, even calling someone a "coward". While the video was made on Monday (Tuesday), it gained attention after the video of him using the slur was circulated on social media.

Later, Leonard apologized on Instagram. He claimed to be unaware of the term and promised to do better. However, he was called out for his apology, very few believing that he was actually unaware of what the slur meant. Gaming companies linked with Leonard, including the FaZe Clan, cut ties with him.

Meyers Leonard wife Elle Leonard net worth

According to various reports, Elle is worth $15 million. Along with Level Foods, she the business manager for The Meyers Leonard Brand. Elle even played basketball with the Peoria Notre Dame girls basketball team.

