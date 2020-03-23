Who Is Denver Nuggets Star Jamal Murray's Girlfriend, Harper Hempel?

Twitter exploded on Sunday night as Jamal Murray and his girlfriend Harper Hempel's NSFW video surfaced on social media. The video first appeared on Jamal Murray's Instagram story but was immediately deleted. The Denver Nuggets star claimed that some unknown entity hacked into his social media account and posted the video on his story. Since then, people have been wondering exactly who is Harper Hempel? Here is some information on the overnight internet sensation.

Who is Jamal Murray Girlfriend - Harper Hempel

Harper Hempel is a graduate from the Gatton School of Business at the University of Kentucky. She is a Marketing major and a Digital Media major. Hempel also joined Kentucky Women’s Volleyball team despite not joining the team until spring. Jamal Murray has been in a relationship with Harper Hemphel since their sophomore years. Jamal Murray girlfriend Harper Hempel operated on Instagram under the User ID @harperhempel.

Jamal Murray girlfriend is pretty popular on Instagram with roughly 13k followers on the social media platform. Harper Hempel’s father, Rich Hempel, co-founded a company called eCoach. The company is designed to offer high-level sports instruction to NBA coaches across a virtual platform in a bid to lower training costs in the basketball industry.

The Jamal Murray and Harper Hempel tape

Jamal Murray NSFW video

The Jamal Murray NSFW video has been doing the rounds since Sunday. Both Harper Hempel and Jamal Murray deleted their social media accounts following last night's unfortunate incident. Harper Hempel even took to Twitter urging people to delete the video which was a breach of her private space.

If you have the video please delete it — Harper Hempel (@harperhempel) March 22, 2020

