Who Is Jonathan Irons? Why Did WNBA Star Maya Moore Help Wrongly Convicted Missouri Man?

On Wednesday, 40-year-old Jonathan Irons was released from the Jefferson City Correctional Center. Jonathan, who is from Missouri, was freed from prison after a county prosecutor declined to retry his case. WNBA star Maya Moore was one of the supporters who argued that he was wrongly convicted, and was present after he was released. At one point, Moore dropped to her knees during his release before hugging Irons and other supporters.

Jonathon Irons was falsely convicted of burglary and assault when he was 18 and walked out as a free man decades later. Moore, her family and many other supporters cheered for Irons outside Jefferson City Correctional Center as he walked out almost four months after a judge overturned his conviction. “I feel like I can live life now,” Irons said while talking to the New York Times. “I’m free, I’m blessed, I just want to live my life worthy of God’s help and influence.” He added, “I thank everybody who supported me — Maya and her family.” Supporters have been working to win his freedom for years. Moore, who opted out of the WNBA season to focus on social issues, was actively working for the cause.

Jonathan Irons case details

In 1998, Irons was convicted on charges of burglary and shooting at Stanley Stotler's home. Stotler, who was then 38, lived alone in O'Fallon, which was a 45-minute drive from downtown St. Louis. Stotler was shot twice and was armed like his assailant. Irons constantly insisted that he had been misidentified and was not present at the scene.

In March, Missouri judge Daniel Green vacated his conviction after hearing Irons' testimony, who was at the time shackled in the courtroom. Green pointed out multiple problems with the way the case was investigated and tried. He revealed a fingerprint report, which had never been presented by Irons' defence team during the trial. The print had been found inside the door and belonged to neither Irons nor Stotler. Green admitted that if the print had been submitted, his defence team would have received “unassailable forensic evidence” to back Irons' innocence.

While clearing Irons of all charges, Missouri judge Daniel Green wrote that the original case against Irons was “very weak and circumstantial at best.” Following Green's decision, several lawyers for Attorney General Eric Schmitt of Missouri launched failed attempts as they were turned away by the state's Supreme Court. The lead prosecutor in St. Charles County, Tim Lohmar, who could retry the case, declined to do so on Wednesday afternoon (ET).

How did Maya Moore meet Irons?

Moore and her family met Irons via prison ministry. She met Irons in 2007 during a penitentiary visit before she started studying at the University of Connecticut. Moore, who went on to win four WNBA titles, formed a sibling-like bond with Irons. She first talked about Irons publically in 2016 as she started advocating against the current legal system in the USA. The 31-year-old WNBA star decided to step away from the game for some time to focus on supporting Irons for his final appeal. She helped Irons via her influence, helping to fund the hiring of Kent Gipson – an in-demand defence attorney – to handle Irons' case.

“I hope to be an agent of positive change,” Irons said during a telephone interview from prison. “I want to encourage and inspire people and share my story with anyone who will listen. I want to be an advocate, part of the conversation going forward, for justice and police reform.” He told the New York Times that he initially decided to live with Moore's godparents in Atlanta after being released, which is across the street from her home. It was Moore's grandfather Reggie Williams who uncovered the key fingerprint evidence while investigating the case. Moore, who took a hiatus from basketball last year, stated that she will not return anytime soon. The WNBA star has now missed two WNBA seasons, along with the chance to compete for a third Olympic gold medal.

