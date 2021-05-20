Why Is Klay Thompson Not Playing? What Happened To Klay Thompson?

Klay Thompson has not played an NBA game since the 2019 NBA Finals between the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors. The three-time NBA champion has missed two consecutive seasons, which has undoubtedly affected the team's game. This season, Thompson injured his Achilles even before the preseason games.

Klay Thompson injury update: Why is Klay Thompson not playing?

Klay Thompson speaking to reporters before the Warriors-Jazz game and asked about his Achilles injury: "Thanks for reminding me. It's something I don't like to revisit too much. It's very painful." — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) March 14, 2021

Last month, Thompson spoke about his injury, and how difficult it has been to deal with it. While the Warriors star admitted that his injury was painful, he expects to make a comeback next season. "Thanks for reminding me," Thompson told the reporters who asked about his injury. "It's something I don't like to revisit too much. It's very painful". He further spoke about how he has been working towards his comeback. Per reports, he has been "walking boot off" and has been working on his balance and mobility through calf raises.

Thompson also spoke about talking to Dominique Wilkins about "overcoming" an Achilles injury. He also revealed to have spoken with Grant Hill and Tony Robbins. Thompson even expects minutes restrictions of around 18 to 20 minutes but is aiming to play as an All-NBA star. Additionally, Thompson also described 2020 as the worst year of his life, referring to Kobe Bryant and Gianna's death, his grandmother passing away, his injuries and the pandemic. Reports had spoken about Thompson's recovery is on track. "He's definitely on schedule," head coach Steve Kerr said in February.

What happened to Klay Thompson?

During the 2019 Finals Game 6, Thompson tore his ACL. Recovery period spanning over a year, Thompson missed the entire 2019-20 season. While the NBA icon was looking forward to his return, he, unfortunately, ended up injuring his Achilles. As of now, he is aiming to return on the opening night for the next season.

Klay Thompson Space Jam 2

Thompson will be amongst various other players starring in the upcoming Space Jam: A New Legacy. He even shares a poster this month, which has a photo of his, reading that "Klay Thompson is Wet-Fire". LeBron James too thanked Thompson on Twitter for his contribution.

Klay Thompson Warriors career

Like Steph Curry and Draymond Green, Klay Thompson has played with the Warriors for his entire career. The Splash Brother was drafted in 2011 and was the Round 1 No. 11 pick by the team. Thompson has helped lead the Warriors to their three championships and was averaging 21.5 points per game before his injury.

(Image credits: Klay Thompson Instagram)