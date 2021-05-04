Why Is LeBron James Not Vaccinated? When Will LeBron James Take COVID-19 vaccine?

The NBA has played the entire 2020-21 season under the cloud of COVID-19. A number of players have tested positive for the virus and countless others have been subjected to the NBA's contact-tracing guidelines, forcing them into lengthy quarantines and ultimately leading to the postponement of 31 games during the first half of the season. However, The NBA is hoping that vaccinations, becoming more widely available on a state-by-state basis, will help make the remainder of the season safer, but it will not mandate that its players be vaccinated in order to play out the rest of the 2020-21 campaign.

Dennis Schroder update: Lakers star reveals he and LeBron have not taken COVID-19 vaccine

Quotes from a panel Schroder conducted with N-TV at the end of April recirculated on social media on Monday, one day after the 27-year-old was placed into the league’s health and safety protocols. Schroder is now set to miss the Lakers' remaining eight games. That includes tough matchups against the Denver Nuggets, LA Clippers, Portland Trail Blazers and Phoenix Suns within the next week.

Translation from a German article with an Interview with Dennis Schröder:



"Nearly the whole team is vaccinated - only LeBron and I are not, I think."



"I can’t go into quarantine again, if that happens now, I‘ll miss a whole round in the playoffs. I can’t live with that" pic.twitter.com/heNvJtfFQG — Deandre Hayton (@YCSNOW23) May 3, 2021

During the panel, Schroder revealed that he doesn’t like painkillers, and is sceptical about a vaccination. In doing so, he possibly outed his Lakers teammate LeBron James. He said, "Vaccinating is a difficult thing for me. I think LeBron James is not vaccinated and I…I am someone who does not like to take painkillers. I always try without them to get along with whole things. Yeah, LeBron and I are probably the only ones who did not take the vaccine." Earlier this season, Schröder missed four games due to health and safety protocols and was forced to quarantine for several days.

Why is LeBron James not vaccinated? When will LeBron James take COVID vaccine?

Earlier in March, four-time NBA champions LeBron James offered an interesting response when asked by reporters whether he would get a COVID-19 vaccine when he was eligible to receive one. The 17-time All-Star explained that he would speak about the decision with his family and admitted that it was a private matter, "That's a conversation my family and I will have. I'll keep that to a private thing," he said.

When asked if he would take a Covid-19 vaccine, LeBron James says such is a private family discussion. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) March 7, 2021

NBA commissioner Adam Silver also urged all the players in the league to get their vaccinations last month. "My hunch is that most players ultimately will choose to get vaccinated. They have to make personal decisions at the end of the day and I take that very seriously, and I take concerns very seriously. But my sense is most [players] will, ultimately, decide it is in their interest to get vaccinated," he said.

Image Credits - Lakers Instagram