Why Was Dwight Howard Not Named On NBA 75 Team? Which Players Could He Have Replaced?

In celebrations of their 75th anniversary, the NBA released a list featuring the 75 greatest players in the league's history. A panel of media members, current and former players, coaches and team executives selected the team. Many players felt they had missed out including former Orlando Magic legend Dwight Howard who was not included in the list. He took to social media and called the NBA "disrespectful" as he did not make the NBA 75 team.

Dwight Howard definitely has a point as his CV looks more like a top 50 player let alone top 75. When ranking his various stats the LA Lakers centre ranks an all-time eighth in field-goal percentage, 11th in rebounds, 13th in blocks, and managed all that being 44th in minutes played.

The question comes down to 'who should Dwight Howard replace on the NBA 75th Anniversary Team?' Well, the first that comes to mind is Paul Arizin, sure he was a great player in his time but Howard is definitely ahead of him. Then there's Damian Lillard, the Trail Blazers legend has only six All-NBA selections to his name and has never reached the NBA Finals so there is no argument that can be made for him being selected over Howard.

Anthony Davis is another player that can be argued about making the list, while he is an incredible player the question is if Howard should replace him? Yes. And here are the stats that say so:

Stat/Accolade Howard Davis All-Star 8 8 All-NBA 8 4 First Team All-NBA 5 4 All-Defensive 5 4 Defensive Player of the Year 3 0 Points (career) 19,118 13,496 Rebounds (career) 14,277 5,780 Blocks (career) 2,192 1,325 Rebounds leader (seasons) 5 0 Blocks leader (seasons) 2 3 NBA Championships 1 1

