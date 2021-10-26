Why Was Dwight Howard Not Named On NBA 75 Team? Which Players Could He Have Replaced?

Quick links:
Image: AP
In celebrations of their 75th anniversary, the NBA released a list featuring the 75 greatest players in the league's history. A panel of media members, current and former players, coaches and team executives selected the team. Many players felt they had missed out including former Orlando Magic legend Dwight Howard who was not included in the list. He took to social media and called the NBA "disrespectful" as he did not make the NBA 75 team.
Dwight Howard definitely has a point as his CV looks more like a top 50 player let alone top 75. When ranking his various stats the LA Lakers centre ranks an all-time eighth in field-goal percentage, 11th in rebounds, 13th in blocks, and managed all that being 44th in minutes played.
The question comes down to 'who should Dwight Howard replace on the NBA 75th Anniversary Team?' Well, the first that comes to mind is Paul Arizin, sure he was a great player in his time but Howard is definitely ahead of him. Then there's Damian Lillard, the Trail Blazers legend has only six All-NBA selections to his name and has never reached the NBA Finals so there is no argument that can be made for him being selected over Howard.
Anthony Davis is another player that can be argued about making the list, while he is an incredible player the question is if Howard should replace him? Yes. And here are the stats that say so:
|Stat/Accolade
|Howard
|Davis
|All-Star
|8
|8
|All-NBA
|8
|4
|First Team All-NBA
|5
|4
|All-Defensive
|5
|4
|Defensive Player of the Year
|3
|0
|Points (career)
|19,118
|13,496
|Rebounds (career)
|14,277
|5,780
|Blocks (career)
|2,192
|1,325
|Rebounds leader (seasons)
|5
|0
|Blocks leader (seasons)
|2
|3
|NBA Championships
|1
|1
The names are in alphabetical order. As a result of a tie, the team features 76 players
1. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
2. Ray Allen
3. Giannis Antetokounmpo
4. Carmelo Anthony
5. Nate Archibald
6. Paul Arizin
7. Charles Barkley
8. Rick Barry
9. Elgin Baylor
10. Dave Bing
11. Larry Bird
12. Kobe Bryant
13. Wilt Chamberlain
14. Bob Cousy
15. Dave Cowens
16. Billy Cunningham
17. Stephen Curry
18. Anthony Davis
19. Dave DeBusschere
20. Clyde Drexler
21. Tim Duncan
22. Kevin Durant
23. Julius Erving
24. Patrick Ewing
25. Walt Frazier
26. Kevin Garnett
27. George Gervin
28. Hal Greer
29. James Harden
30. John Havlicek
31. Elvin Hayes
32. Allen Iverson
33. LeBron James
34. Magic Johnson
35. Sam Jones
36. Michael Jordan
37. Jason Kidd
38. Kawhi Leonard
39. Damian Lillard
40. Jerry Lucas
41. Karl Malone
42. Moses Malone
43. Pete Maravich
44. Bob McAdoo
45. Kevin McHale
46. George Mikan
47. Reggie Miller
48. Earl Monroe
49. Steve Nash
50. Dirk Nowitzki
51. Hakeem Olajuwon
52. Shaquille O'Neal
53. Robert Parish
54. Chris Paul
55. Gary Payton
56. Bob Pettit
57. Paul Pierce
58. Scottie Pippen
59. Willis Reed
60. Oscar Robertson
61. David Robinson
62. Dennis Rodman
63. Bill Russell
64. Dolph Schayes
65. Bill Sharman
66. John Stockton
67. Isiah Thomas
68. Nate Thurmond
69. Wes Unseld
70. Dwyane Wade
71. Bill Walton
72. Jerry West
73. Russell Westbrook
74. Lenny Wilkens
75. Dominique Wilkins
76. James Worthy