Will Isaiah Thomas Return To NBA? Former All-Star Reportedly Seeking Comeback Via G League

Isaiah Thomas, a former point guard for the New Orleans Pelicans, is looking to return to the NBA by playing in the NBA G League. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, two-time All-Star Thomas has signed with the NBA G League and will compete in the Winter Showcase from December 19 to 22. The NBA hosts the four-day event every year, with each team playing two games in a single-elimination tournament. The G League has become a launching pad for the NBA, with more than 60 players earning call-ups at or shortly after the last 16 Showcases, and Thomas is hoping to take advantage of the opportunity.

The NBA G League, which is scheduled to be held at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center, will see more than 30 games played between eight teams. Players who take part in the minor league have the opportunity to showcase their talents and skills in front of managers, scouts, and other officials in order to get a chance at cracking the NBA roster. Last month, Thomas had said that he would like to make a return to the NBA, calling it his "ultimate goal".

Two-time All-Star Isaiah Thomas has signed in the NBA G League and will play in the G League Showcase (Dec. 19-22) in Las Vegas, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Thomas is on the NBA comeback trail. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 11, 2021

Isaiah Thomas' NBA career

Thomas' career witnessed a significant fall after he finished fifth in MVP voting for the 2016-17 NBA season. In 2017, Thomas suffered an injury while playing in the Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers. Thomas was traded by Boston Celtics to Cleveland Cavaliers the same year but he had to wait for more than six months to make his long-awaited debut for the Cavs. However, due to underlying injury concerns, the Cavaliers traded Thomas to the Los Angeles Lakers in 2018.

Thomas scored a season-high 29 points for the Lakers in a 131–113 win over the Miami Heat, just weeks before he was ruled out of the remainder of the season after undergoing arthroscopic surgery to his right hip. Thomas made his comeback a few months later after signing a one-year deal with the Denver Nuggets. In 2019, Thomas signed with the Washington Wizards. The 32-year-old was traded to Los Angeles Clippers in February 2020 but was waived a day later. Thomas signed a 10-day contract with the New Orleans Pelicans in April this year and played three games for the side.

