WNBA Coach And Her Husband Living Separately At WNBA Bubble To Maintain Professionalism

Phoenix Mercury coach Sandy Brondello and her husband, Olaf Lange are currently staying at the WNBA bubble at IMG Academy in Florida. While all 12 teams are living at IMG Academy, Brondello and Lange have decided to live separately so they can maintain a level of professionalism. Olaf Lange is currently a first-year assistant for Chicago Sky.

Also read | WNBA season scheduled to tip off on July 25: WNBA schedule

WNBA coach Sandy Brondello and her husband Olaf Lange living separately at the WNBA bubble

As per the Associated Press, the WNBA offered Brondello and Lange, along with their children Brody and Jayda, accommodation to live together. Brondello is staying with Jayda at her hotel while Brody is staying with Lange at the villa with other Chicago assistants. During the Zoom call interview, Brondello stated that they decided to maintain 'a little bit of professional integrity' as they both work for two different teams. She added that they thought it would be better for them to be surrounded by their respective staff members.

Also read | WNBA MVP Delle Donne says league denied her medical waiver: WNBA bubble

The couple has been married for years and has often worked and coached together in the WNBA and overseas leagues. However, this is the first season where they are working for opposing WNBA teams. Brondello stated that this is their job and they will continue doing so, and believes it was 'great' that could work together.

During the Zoom call, Lange explained that their villa feels like a college dorm with four males living together. He added that they often gather at the kitchen table and talk. As per Lange, their son enjoys the male energy around him as his son is now a teenager. On the other hand, their daughter Jayda has been bonding with Candace Parker’s daughter Lailaa, who she grew up with. Brondello explained that Jayda and Lailaa met when Parker was in Russia and they were coaching there at the same time.

Also read | WNBA players adjusting to life in their Florida bubble: WNBA bubble

Though the family is currently living separately, they got together for some family meals at the bubble. Before they shifted to hotels and villas, both children were quarantined with their mother. Brondello explained, while laughing, that having them with her for four days was enough.

How did Sandy Brondello and Olaf Lange meet?

Lange met Sandy Brondello when she was playing in Germany, and he was the assistant coach on that team. They then coached together in San Antonio and Russia. Lange is also Brondello's assistant for the Australian team. Their new teams will face each other on August 6 and August 12. Brondello stated that the media will make a bigger deal of the situation, while it is only another game on their schedule. The WNBA season will start from July 25 with a game between New York Liberty and Seattle Storm.

WNBA schedule

Let's ball! 🏀 The WNBA has released its schedule for the 2020 season.



Read more: https://t.co/pnb3s7MeAw pic.twitter.com/ODsGrKAUsr — WNBA (@WNBA) July 13, 2020

Also read | Married WNBA coaches living in different places in bubble: Sandy Brondello

(Image source: AP)