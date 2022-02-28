The Russia-Ukraine war has left several athletes stranded in the country and looking for options to get back home safely amid the tension. In a recent report, couple of WNBA players are currently stranded in Russia and are planning to leave the country as a safety precaution. The United States embassy in Moscow on Sunday had said that since the number of airlines is cancelling flights into and out of Russia, the US citizens in the country should consider departing immediately via commercial options still available.

WNBA players set to leave Russia

According to ESPN the majority of the WNBA's players compete overseas in the winter months, with several league standouts in Russia. Some players stay back as late as April or early May. The 2022 WNBA season begins May 6. As per the report Longtime agent, Mike Cound while talking to the publication said, "I've been on the phone with two players in the past few minutes working out flights. It's really urgent now in terms of there being a dwindling number of flights leaving Russia, and they are going to be hard to get real soon. They are probably fine if they stay put, but if things get worse, that may not be the case. My idea is, 'Get them out now if we can.' And if we can't, we get them to hunker down and stay safe."

WNBA statement over players' security

The ESPN report states that WNBA and players' union released statements last week about being in constant communication with players and agents about the situation. The statement said "The few WNBA players who were competing for this off-season in Ukraine are no longer in the country. The league has also been in contact with WNBA players who are in Russia, either directly or through their agents. We will continue to closely monitor the situation."

According to Bleacherreport among the WNBA players who joined the Russian Women's Basketball Premier League this winter are Brittney Griner, Breanna Stewart, Jonquel Jones, Courtney Vandersloot, Allie Quigley, Arike Ogunbowale, Natasha Howard and Epiphanny Prince. All WNBA players in Ukraine have already left the country.

Image: WNBA/ Instagram