Zion Williamson Or Ja Morant? Anonymous Western Conference Team's NBA GM Takes His Pick

Basketball News

An anonymous NBA GM claims that he would choose Ja Morant over Zion Williamson in the NBA draft pick. Williamson enjoyed a stunning debut for the Pelicans.

Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson made his NBA debut in the New Orlean Pelicans' narrow loss to San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. His debut was the stuff of dreams as he ended the night with 22 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 8-11 FGAs and 4-4 three-pointers. Despite his impressive display against Spurs, one of the NBA team's GM said he would have still picked Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant over Zion Williamson in the NBA draft.

Zion Williamson made his mark on NBA debut for New Orleans Pelicans

An NBA team GM says he would have drafted Ja Morant over Zion Williamson

Ja Morant is turning heads this season with some acrobatic displays for the Grizzlies. The potential Rookie of the Year award aspirant will now go up against NBA first draft pick Zion Williamson, who enjoyed a historic outing in his first-ever NBA game on Wednesday night. Prior to Zion Williamson's debut, a report from Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports quoted an anonymous NBA team's GM making an interesting claim ahead of Williamson's debut. The Western conference manager was quoted as saying “I wouldn’t have taken him No. 1 even back then. I would’ve taken Ja [Morant] or traded back to pick up as many picks as I could.”

Ja Morant's mixtape for his debut season is pure fire

