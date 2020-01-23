Zion Williamson Or Ja Morant? Anonymous Western Conference Team's NBA GM Takes His Pick

Zion Williamson made his NBA debut in the New Orlean Pelicans' narrow loss to San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. His debut was the stuff of dreams as he ended the night with 22 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 8-11 FGAs and 4-4 three-pointers. Despite his impressive display against Spurs, one of the NBA team's GM said he would have still picked Memphis Grizzlies' Ja Morant over Zion Williamson in the NBA draft.

Also Read | LaVar Ball wants all 3 of his sons to play for New York Knicks under Mark Jackson

Zion Williamson made his mark on NBA debut for New Orleans Pelicans

Zion Williamson erupts for 17 pts in 4Q and finishes with total of 22 pts, 7 reb in only 18 minutes, but Spurs withstand #Pelicans late rally for 121-117 win in New Orleans. Postgame wrap: https://t.co/t58AwEUTxP pic.twitter.com/2dRJKdgCwm — Jim Eichenhofer (@Jim_Eichenhofer) January 23, 2020

Also Read | James Harden stays on court to practice shooting after poor game against Thunder

An NBA team GM says he would have drafted Ja Morant over Zion Williamson

Ja Morant was the number 2 pick and a very special player



Zion Williamson was the number 1 pick and a very special player



Both are humble and genuinely good guys that cannot control how much the media talks about them.



Stop hating Zion because he gets more coverage — Ja Morants (Mike Conley the goat) Burner (@BurnerJa) January 23, 2020

Also Read | Delonte West in horrible shape after gun altercation in Washington; players offer

Ja Morant is turning heads this season with some acrobatic displays for the Grizzlies. The potential Rookie of the Year award aspirant will now go up against NBA first draft pick Zion Williamson, who enjoyed a historic outing in his first-ever NBA game on Wednesday night. Prior to Zion Williamson's debut, a report from Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports quoted an anonymous NBA team's GM making an interesting claim ahead of Williamson's debut. The Western conference manager was quoted as saying “I wouldn’t have taken him No. 1 even back then. I would’ve taken Ja [Morant] or traded back to pick up as many picks as I could.”

Also Read | NBA trade rumours: Lakers lining up potential trade deal for Derrick Rose?

Ja Morant's mixtape for his debut season is pure fire

JA MORANT 👀

1ST HALF ROOKE SEASON MIXTAPE!



pic.twitter.com/pG8ijt6djN — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 18, 2020

Also Read | Snoop Dogg rants against Luka Doncic, says he's NOT the best 20-year-old in NBA history