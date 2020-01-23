The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Zion Williamson Reflects On Record-breaking Yet Bittersweet NBA Debut Against Spurs

Basketball News

New Orleans Pelicans have a gem in their squad as the entire world witnessed the birth of a potential NBA star as #1 draft pick Zion Williamson made his debut.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson has truly arrived in the NBA amidst much fanfare after a memorable debut against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night (Thursday morning IST). The highly-rated No 1 draft pick was sidelined for much of the first half this season and kept fans waiting until yesterday before he could make his first appearance on the court in the NBA. Zion Williamson registered 22 points, 7 rebounds in just 18 minutes but could not prevent the Pelicans from losing to Spurs by a scoreline of 117-121 at the Smoothie King Center.

Also Read | LaVar Ball wants all 3 of his sons to play for New York Knicks under Mark Jackson

Spurs vs Pelicans: Zion Williamson announces himself on the big stage

Also Read | James Harden stays on court to practice shooting after poor game against Thunder

Zion Williamson stats: Is the Pelicans star a future MVP contender?

Also Read | Delonte West in horrible shape after gun altercation in Washington; players offer

Zion Williamson did not get much time in the middle to showcase his skills but ensured that he would stamp his presence on the game with some stunning shooting efforts. The 19-year old former Duke College player scored four three-pointers in the fourth quarter as he registered 17 straight points in the dying stages of the game. Zion Williamson will rival Ja Morant for the Rookie of the Year award. Fans will be eagerly waiting for the Pelicans' next game against the Denver Nuggets and see how Zion Williamson fares against one of the league’s best centers in Nikola Jokic. Can the towering youngster lead the New Orleans Pelicans to the playoffs in the coming years?

Also Read | NBA trade rumours: Lakers lining up potential trade deal for Derrick Rose?

Zion Williamson debut: Twitterati gets exciting

Also Read | Snoop Dogg rants against Luka Doncic, says he's NOT the best 20-year-old in NBA history

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NAIDU: 'DECENTRALISE DVPT NOT OFC'
PATHRI TO MOVE HC CHALLENGING CM
RAJ THACKERAY'S SON JOINS POLITICS
MAJ GEN G D BAKSHI ON INA VETS
FIR AGAINST AZHAR, HE RETALIATES
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA