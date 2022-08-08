Azharuddin Slams India Women's Cricket Team For Poor Performance, 'gave Away Winning Game'

Former India skipper Mohammed Azharuddin has criticised the Indian women's cricket team's performance in the Commonwealth Games gold medal match. The India vs Australia final saw Harmanpreet and co. suffering a heartbreaking 9-run defeat to Australia. Women's cricket was made a part of the Commonwealth Games for the very first time and Australia went on to claim the gold medal. The Women in Blue lost to Australia for the second time in the competition after losing the opening match against the same opponent despite being in the winning position.

India vs Australia: Mohammed Azharuddin slams Indian Women's cricket team for poor performance

Taking to Twitter former Indian skipper Azharuddin while slamming the India women's cricket team for their performance in the final wrote "Rubbish batting by the Indian team. No common sense. Gave away a winning game on a platter,"

India vs Australia CWG 2022 finals highlights

Australia batted first in the CWG 2022 WOmen's cricket final and posted 161-8 in the 20-over format. Australia opener Beth Mooney scored 61 runs while captain Meg Lanning made a vital contribution of 36 runs from 26 balls against Team India at Edgbaston. The momentum of the match completely changed after Lanning was runout and Indian fielders Deepti Sharma and Radha Yadav latched onto two fantastic catches.

Deepti Sharma's one-handed stunning catch while running behind got rid of a well-set Mooney while Radha Yadav's low diving catch at backward point dismissed Tahlia McGrath, who was tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the final. India took five wickets for 35 runs in the final overs and stopped Australia at 161/8. Renuka ended with tidy figures of 2 for 25 in four overs Sneh Rana (2/38) was the most expensive bowler.

In reply, India lost openers Shafali Verma (11) and Smriti Mandhana (6) were dismissed inside the first two overs. However, Jemimah Rodrigues and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur staged an impressive fightback for India with vital knocks. Rodrigues' dismissal triggered the collapse and Harmanpreet Kaur despite her 65-run knock failed to get the team past the finish line. Ashleigh Gardner, bagged 3 wickets and leaked 16 runs in the final. India eventually bowled out for 152 in 19.3 overs.