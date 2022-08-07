Commonwealth Games 2022: Check Out Team India's Complete Schedule On Day 10

The Indian contingent is all set to begin their campaign on Day 10 of the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham eyeing several medals. While Team India picked up a total of 14 medals across different disciplines on Day 9, they are now assured of at least six medals on Sunday. It is pertinent to mention that India has won a total of 40 medals so far in the Commonwealth Games 2022. The India women’s cricket team is up against Australia in the WT20I gold medal match, while boxers Nikhat Zareen, Nitu, and Naveen compete for gold medals in their respective events.

The India men’s Table Tennis duo of Achanta Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan will fight for the gold against Liam Pitchford & Pail Drinkhall in the Men’s Doubles Table Tennis Final before Achanta teams up with youngster Sreeja Akula for the Mixed Doubles final. Meanwhile, India is also looking to win multiple bronze medals in TT, Squash, and Hockey. At the same time, Indian badminton stars PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, and Kidambi Srikanth will also be in action, fighting for places in the finals.

Athletics-

Men's Triple Jump Final: Abdulla Aboobacker, Eldhose Paul, Praveen Chitravel - 2:45 PM IST

Men's 10,000m Race Walk Final: Amit, Sandeep Kumar - 3:50 PM IST

Women's Javelin Throw Final: Shilpa Rani, Annu Rani - 4:05 PM IST

Women's 4 x 100m Relay Final: Dutee Chand, Hima Das, Srabani Nanda, and Jyothi Yarraji 5:24 PM IST

Men's Javelin Throw Final: Rohit Yadav, DP Manu - 12:10 AM IST (Monday)

Men's 4 x 400m Relay Final: Muhammad Anas Yahiya, Noah Nirmal Tom, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi, Amoi Jacob 1 AM IST (Monday)

Badminton-

Women's singles semifinal: PV Sindhu vs Jia Min Yeo - 2:20 PM IST

Men's singles semifinal 1: Lakshya Sen vs Jia Hang Teh - 3:10 PM IST

Men's singles semifinal 2: Kidambi Srikanth vs Tze Young NG - 3:10 PM IST

Boxing-

Women's 48kg Final: Nitu Ganghas vs Resztan Demi-Jade - 3 PM IST

Men's 51kg Final: Amit Panghal vs McDonald Kiaran - 3:15 PM IST

Women's 50kg Final: Nikhat Zareen vs MC Naul Carly - 7 PM IST

Men's 92kg Final: Sagar Ahlawat vs Orie Delicious - 1:15 AM IST (On Monday)

Cricket-

Women's T20 Final: India vs Australia - 9:30 PM IST

Hockey-

Women's Bronze Medal Match: India vs New Zealand - 1:30 PM IST

Squash-

Mixed Doubles Bronze Medal Match: Dipika Pallikal/Saurav Ghosal - 10:30 PM IST

Table Tennis-

Women's Singles Bronze Medal Match: Sreeja Akula - 3:35 PM IST

Men's Doubles Gold Medal Match: Achanta Sharath Kamal/G Sathiyan - 6:15 PM IST

Men's Singles Semifinal 1: Achanta Sharath Kamal

Men's Singles Semifinal 2: G Sathiyan

Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Match: Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula - 12:15 AM IST(o n Monday)