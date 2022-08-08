Commonwealth Games 2022 Closing Ceremony Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch, TV Timings

After 11 days of breathtaking action, the Commonwealth Games 2022 is finally coming to an end with Monday, August 8 (August 9 in India) being the final day of the event. On the final day of the Commonwealth Games, a couple of medal rounds took place which had some top Indian players in action. In Badminton, PV Sindhu won her maiden Commonwealth Games gold beating Canada's Michelle Li in the final. Lakshya Sen and the Men’s doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy will be eyeing gold. India's men’s Hockey team will clash against Australia for the gold medal while Achanta Sharath Kamal will be eyeing for his second gold in the men's singles table tennis event.

Like the opening ceremony, the closing ceremony is expected to have a series of entertaining performances which will enthral the fans who will be present inside the Alexander Stadium as well as around the world. During the ceremony, the Queen’s Baton will be passed on to the next hosts of the Commonwealth games which will be the Australian state of Victoria, where the next edition of the CWG games will be taking place in 2026. Let's take a look at the Commonwealth Games 2022 closing ceremony details.

Who will be India's flagbearer for Commonwealth Games 2022 closing Ceremony?

India's table tennis veteran Achanta Sharath Kamal and CWG boxing gold medallist Nikhat Zareen will be India's flagbearers for the CWG closing ceremony. Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and men's hockey captain Manpreet Singh were the flagbearers for the opening ceremony.

When will the closing ceremony for the CWG 2022 closing ceremony in Birmingham begin?

The CWG 2022 closing ceremony of the 11-day event will be taking place at Birmingham's Alexander Stadium on Monday, August 8th (August 9th in India) at 12.30 am (IST).

How to watch the live telecast of the Commonwealth Games 2022 closing ceremony

Sports fans in India can enjoy the live telecast of the closing ceremony for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 on the Sony Sports network, which is the official broadcaster of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the Commonwealth Games 2022 closing ceremony

Fans can also enjoy the live streaming of the closing ceremony for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022, by viewing it on SonyLIV app.

When will the next Commonwealth Games take place?

The next Commonwealth Games 2022 will be held in 2026 in Melbourne and the Victoria region of Australia. The country previously hosted the Commonwealth Games event last in 2018.

Image: PTI