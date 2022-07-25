Commonwealth Games 2022: Date, Time, Indian Contingent's Full Schedule And Live Streaming

The Commonwealth Games 2022 is all set to begin in less than three days in Birmingham, and some top athletes will be in action at the mega event. The CWG 2022 will take place from Thursday, July 28 to Monday, August 8. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting few days of competition in Birmingham, here is a look at Team India's full schedule at the Commonwealth Games 2022 and the live streaming details for the same.

How to watch Commonwealth Games 2022 live in India

Fans wondering how to watch the Commonwealth Games 2022 live in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. Meanwhile, fans can also watch the live telecast of the events using the live stream available on the SonyLIV app. As for the live updates of all events, fans can track the social media handles of the CWG.

CWG 2022 schedule: Athletics

Date: 30th July

Nitender Rawat: Men’s Marathon

Date: 2nd August

Avinash Sable: Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Murali Sreeshankar: Men’s Long Jump Muhammed Anees Yahiya: Men’s Long Jump Dhanalakshmi Sekar: Women’s 100m Jyothi Yarraji: Women’s 100m hurdles Manpreet Kaur: Women’s Shot Put Navjeet Kaur Dhillon: Women’s Discus Throw

Date: 3rd August

Aishwarya B: Women’s Triple Jump

Date: 5th August

Abdulla Aboobacker: Men’s Triple Jump Praveen Chithravel: Men’s Triple Jump Eldhose Paul: Men’s Triple Jump Neeraj Chopra: Men’s Javelin Throw DP Manu: Men’s Javelin Throw Rohit Yadav: Men’s Javelin Throw Sandeep Kumar: Men’s 10km race walk Amit Khatri: Men’s 10km race walk Aishwarya B: Women’s Long Jump Ancy Sojan: Women’s Long Jump Annu Rani: Women’s Javelin Throw Shilpa Rani: Women’s Javelin Throw Manju Bala Singh: Women’s Hammer Throw Sarita Romit Singh: Women’s Hammer Throw

Date: August 6

Amoj Jacob: Men’s 4x400m relay Noah Nirmal Tom: Men’s 4x400m relay Arokia Rajiv: Men’s 4x400m relay Muhammed Ajmal: Men’s 4x400m relay Naganathan Pandi: Men’s 4x400m relay Rajesh Ramesh: Men’s 4x400m relay Bhawna Jat: Women’s 10km race walk Priyanka Goswami: Women’s 10km race walk Hima Das: Women’s 4x100m relay Dutee Chand: Women’s 4x100m relay Srabani Nanda: Women’s 4x100m relay MV Jilna: Women’s 4x100m relay NS Simi: Women’s 4x100m relay

CWG 2022 schedule: Badminton

Date: 29th July

Ashwini Ponappa and B Sumeeth Reddy: Mixed Doubles

Date: 3rd August

P.V. Sindhu: Women’s Singles Aakarshi Kashyap: Women’s Singles Lakshya Sen: Men’s Singles Kidambi Srikanth: Men’s Singles

Date: 4th August

Treesa Jolly: Women’s Doubles Gayatri Gopichand: Women’s Doubles Satwiksairaj Rankireddy: Men’s Doubles Chirag Shetty: Men’s Doubles

Commonwealth Games 2022 schedule: Boxing

Date: July 30th

Amit Panghal: Men’s 51kg Mohammad Hussamuddin: Men’s 57kg Shiva Thapa: Men’s 63.5kg Rohit Tokas: Men’s 67kg Sumit Kundu: Men’s 75kg Ashish Chaudhary: Men’s 80kg Sanjeet Kumar: Men’s 92kg Sagar Ahlawat: Men’s 92+kg Nitu Ghanghas: Women’s 48kg Nikhat Zareen: Women’s 50kg Jasmine Lamboria: Women’s 60kg Lovlina Borgohain: Women’s 70kg

Commonwealth Games 2022 schedule: Cricket (Women's)

29th July: Australia vs India 31st July: India vs Pakistan August 3: Barbados vs India

CWG 2022 schedule: Hockey (Men's)

31st July: India vs Ghana 1st August: England vs India 3rd August: Canada vs India 4th August: India vs Wales

CWG 2022 schedule: Hockey (Women's)

29th July: India vs Ghana 30th July: India vs Wales 2nd August: India vs England 3rd August: Canada vs India

Commonwealth Games 2022 schedule: Table Tennis (Men's)

29th July: Round 1 & Round 2 30th July: Round 3 31st July: Quarter-finals August 1st: Semi-finals August 2nd: Finals

Commonwealth Games 2022 schedule: Table Tennis (Women's)

29th July: Round 1 & Round 2 30th July: Round 3 & Quarter-finals 31st July: Semi-finals August 1st: Finals

CWG 2022 schedule: Weightlifting

Date: 30th July

Mirabai Chanu: Women’s 55kg Sanket Mahadev: Men’s 55kg Chanambam Rishikanta Singh: Men’s 55kg

Date: 31st July

Bindyarani Devi: Women’s 59kg Jeremy Lalrinnunga: Men’s 67kg Achinta Sheuli: Men’s 73kg

Date: 1st August

Popy Hazarika: Women’s 64kg Ajay Singh: Men’s 81kg

Date: 2nd August

Usha Kumara: Women’s 87kg Purnima Pandey: Women’s 87+kg Vikas Thakur: Men’s 96kg Ragala Venkat Rahul: Men’s 96kg

CWG 2022 schedule: Wrestling

Date: 5th August

Bajrang Punia: Men’s 65kg Deepak Punia: Men’s 86kg Mohit Grewal: Men’s 125kg Anshu Malik: Women’s 57kg Sakshi Malik: Women’s 62kg Divya Kakran: Women’s 68kg

Date: 6th August

Ravi Kumar Dahiya: Men’s 57kg Naveen: Men’s 74kg Deepak: Men’s 97kg Pooja Gehlot: Women’s 50kg Vinesh Phogat: Women’s 53kg Pooja Sihag: Women’s 76kg

