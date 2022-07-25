Last Updated:

Commonwealth Games 2022: Date, Time, Indian Contingent's Full Schedule And Live Streaming

Ahead of the mega event in Birmingham, here is a look at Team India's full schedule at the Commonwealth Games 2022 and the live streaming details for the same.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
Commonwealth Games 2022 India full schedule

Image: Twitter@Olympics


The Commonwealth Games 2022 is all set to begin in less than three days in Birmingham, and some top athletes will be in action at the mega event. The CWG 2022 will take place from Thursday, July 28 to Monday, August 8. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting few days of competition in Birmingham, here is a look at Team India's full schedule at the Commonwealth Games 2022 and the live streaming details for the same.

How to watch Commonwealth Games 2022 live in India

Fans wondering how to watch the Commonwealth Games 2022 live in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. Meanwhile, fans can also watch the live telecast of the events using the live stream available on the SonyLIV app. As for the live updates of all events, fans can track the social media handles of the CWG.

CWG 2022 schedule: Athletics

Date: 30th July

  1. Nitender Rawat: Men’s Marathon

Date: 2nd August

  1. Avinash Sable: Men’s 3000m Steeplechase
  2. Murali Sreeshankar: Men’s Long Jump
  3. Muhammed Anees Yahiya: Men’s Long Jump
  4. Dhanalakshmi Sekar: Women’s 100m
  5. Jyothi Yarraji: Women’s 100m hurdles
  6. Manpreet Kaur: Women’s Shot Put
  7. Navjeet Kaur Dhillon: Women’s Discus Throw

Date: 3rd August

  1. Aishwarya B: Women’s Triple Jump

Date: 5th August

  1. Abdulla Aboobacker: Men’s Triple Jump
  2. Praveen Chithravel: Men’s Triple Jump
  3. Eldhose Paul: Men’s Triple Jump
  4. Neeraj Chopra: Men’s Javelin Throw
  5. DP Manu: Men’s Javelin Throw
  6. Rohit Yadav: Men’s Javelin Throw
  7. Sandeep Kumar: Men’s 10km race walk
  8. Amit Khatri: Men’s 10km race walk
  9. Aishwarya B: Women’s Long Jump
  10. Ancy Sojan: Women’s Long Jump
  11. Annu Rani: Women’s Javelin Throw
  12. Shilpa Rani: Women’s Javelin Throw
  13. Manju Bala Singh: Women’s Hammer Throw
  14. Sarita Romit Singh: Women’s Hammer Throw

Date: August 6

  1. Amoj Jacob: Men’s 4x400m relay
  2. Noah Nirmal Tom: Men’s 4x400m relay
  3. Arokia Rajiv: Men’s 4x400m relay
  4. Muhammed Ajmal: Men’s 4x400m relay
  5. Naganathan Pandi: Men’s 4x400m relay
  6. Rajesh Ramesh: Men’s 4x400m relay
  7. Bhawna Jat: Women’s 10km race walk
  8. Priyanka Goswami: Women’s 10km race walk
  9. Hima Das: Women’s 4x100m relay
  10. Dutee Chand: Women’s 4x100m relay
  11. Srabani Nanda: Women’s 4x100m relay
  12. MV Jilna: Women’s 4x100m relay
  13. NS Simi: Women’s 4x100m relay

CWG 2022 schedule: Badminton

Date: 29th July

  1. Ashwini Ponappa and B Sumeeth Reddy: Mixed Doubles

Date: 3rd August

  1. P.V. Sindhu: Women’s Singles
  2. Aakarshi Kashyap: Women’s Singles
  3. Lakshya Sen: Men’s Singles
  4. Kidambi Srikanth: Men’s Singles

Date: 4th August

  1. Treesa Jolly: Women’s Doubles
  2. Gayatri Gopichand: Women’s Doubles
  3. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy: Men’s Doubles
  4. Chirag Shetty: Men’s Doubles

Commonwealth Games 2022 schedule: Boxing

Date: July 30th

  1. Amit Panghal: Men’s 51kg
  2. Mohammad Hussamuddin: Men’s 57kg
  3. Shiva Thapa: Men’s 63.5kg
  4. Rohit Tokas: Men’s 67kg
  5. Sumit Kundu: Men’s 75kg
  6. Ashish Chaudhary: Men’s 80kg
  7. Sanjeet Kumar: Men’s 92kg
  8. Sagar Ahlawat: Men’s 92+kg
  9. Nitu Ghanghas: Women’s 48kg
  10. Nikhat Zareen: Women’s 50kg
  11. Jasmine Lamboria: Women’s 60kg
  12. Lovlina Borgohain: Women’s 70kg

Commonwealth Games 2022 schedule: Cricket (Women's)

  1. 29th July: Australia vs India
  2. 31st July: India vs Pakistan
  3. August 3: Barbados vs India

CWG 2022 schedule: Hockey (Men's)

  1. 31st July: India vs Ghana
  2. 1st August: England vs India
  3. 3rd August: Canada vs India
  4. 4th August: India vs Wales

CWG 2022 schedule: Hockey (Women's)

  1. 29th July: India vs Ghana
  2. 30th July: India vs Wales
  3. 2nd August: India vs England
  4. 3rd August: Canada vs India

Commonwealth Games 2022 schedule: Table Tennis (Men's)

  1. 29th July: Round 1 & Round 2
  2. 30th July: Round 3
  3. 31st July: Quarter-finals
  4. August 1st: Semi-finals
  5. August 2nd: Finals

Commonwealth Games 2022 schedule: Table Tennis (Women's)

  1. 29th July: Round 1 & Round 2
  2. 30th July: Round 3 & Quarter-finals
  3. 31st July: Semi-finals
  4. August 1st: Finals

CWG 2022 schedule: Weightlifting

Date: 30th July

  1. Mirabai Chanu: Women’s 55kg
  2. Sanket Mahadev: Men’s 55kg
  3. Chanambam Rishikanta Singh: Men’s 55kg

Date: 31st July

  1. Bindyarani Devi: Women’s 59kg
  2. Jeremy Lalrinnunga: Men’s 67kg
  3. Achinta Sheuli: Men’s 73kg

Date: 1st August

  1. Popy Hazarika: Women’s 64kg
  2. Ajay Singh: Men’s 81kg

Date: 2nd August

  1. Usha Kumara: Women’s 87kg
  2. Purnima Pandey: Women’s 87+kg
  3. Vikas Thakur: Men’s 96kg
  4. Ragala Venkat Rahul: Men’s 96kg

CWG 2022 schedule: Wrestling

Date: 5th August

  1. Bajrang Punia: Men’s 65kg
  2. Deepak Punia: Men’s 86kg
  3. Mohit Grewal: Men’s 125kg
  4. Anshu Malik: Women’s 57kg
  5. Sakshi Malik: Women’s 62kg
  6. Divya Kakran: Women’s 68kg

Date: 6th August

  1. Ravi Kumar Dahiya: Men’s 57kg
  2. Naveen: Men’s 74kg
  3. Deepak: Men’s 97kg
  4. Pooja Gehlot: Women’s 50kg
  5. Vinesh Phogat: Women’s 53kg
  6. Pooja Sihag: Women’s 76kg

Image: Twitter@Olympics 

READ | Lovlina Borgohain alleges mental harassment; 'training stopped 8 days before CWG Games'
READ | 'Got goosebumps as Neeraj Chopra won Olympics gold': Smriti Mandhana eyes CWG 2022 glory
READ | CWG 2022: Who is India's most successful athlete in the history of Commonwealth Games?
READ | CWG 2022: Women's 4x100m relay team member fails doping test, withdrawn from Indian squad
COMMENT