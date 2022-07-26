Last Updated:

Commonwealth Games 2022: Participant Nations, Events, Opening And Closing Ceremony Dates

The CWG 2022 is all set to begin in less than two days with over 72 nations expected to participate in this multi-sporting event from July 28 to August 8.

Commonwealth Games 2022

The Commonwealth Games 2022 is all set to begin in less than two days with over 72 nations expected to participate in this multi-sporting event from Thursday, July 28 to Monday, August 8. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting competition starting later this week, here is a look at the participant nations of CWG 2022, events, and the opening and closing ceremony dates.

Commonwealth Games 2022 participating nations

  1. Anguilla
  2. Antigua and Barbuda
  3. Australia
  4. Bahamas
  5. Bangladesh
  6. Barbados
  7. Belize
  8. Bermuda
  9. Botswana
  10. British Virgin Islands
  11. Brunei
  12. Cameroon
  13. Canada
  14. Cayman Islands
  15. Cook Islands
  16. Cyprus
  17. Dominica
  18. England
  19. Eswatini
  20. Falkland Islands
  21. Fiji
  22. Ghana
  23. Gibraltar
  24. Grenada
  25. Guernsey
  26. Guyana
  27. India
  1. Isle of Man
  2. Jamaica
  3. Jersey
  4. Kenya
  5. Kiribati
  6. Lesotho
  7. Malawi
  8. Malaysia
  9. Maldives
  10. Malta
  11. Mauritius
  12. Montserrat
  13. Mozambique
  14. Namibia
  15. Nauru
  16. New Zealand
  17. Nigeria
  18. Niue
  19. Norfolk Island
  20. Northern Ireland
  21. Pakistan
  22. Papua New Guinea
  23. Rwanda
  24. Saint Helena
  25. Saint Kitts and Nevis
  26. Saint Lucia
  27. Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
  28. Samoa
  29. Scotland
  30. Seychelles
  31. Sierra Leone
  32. Singapore
  33. Solomon Islands
  34. South Africa
  35. Sri Lanka
  36. Tanzania
  37. The Gambia
  38. Tonga
  39. Trinidad and Tobago
  40. Turks and Caicos Islands
  41. Tuvalu
  42. Uganda
  43. Vanuatu
  44. Wales
  45. Zambia.

Commonwealth Games 2022 events list

  1. Aquatics (diving and swimming)
  2. Athletics
  3. Badminton
  4. 3x3 basketball
  5. Beach volleyball
  6. Boxing
  7. Cricket (Women's T20)
  8. Cycling (mountain biking, road and track)
  9. Gymnastics (artistic and rhythmic)
  10. Field hockey
  11. Judo
  12. Lawn bowls
  13. Netball
  14. Powerlifting
  15. Rugby sevens
  16. Squash
  17. Table Tennis
  18. Triathlon
  19. Weightlifting
  20. Wrestling.   

Meanwhile, eight events are also included for para-athletes at the Birmingham 2022 Games. They include swimming, athletics, cycling, lawn bowls, powerlifting, table tennis, wheelchair basketball and para-triathlon.

Details of CWG 2022 opening & closing ceremony

The Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony will take at the city's Alexander Stadium on Thursday, July 28. It is expected to begin live at 3:30 PM IST or 8:00 PM local time. Meanwhile, the closing ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 games will take place on the final day and will begin at 4:00 PM IST or 8:30 PM local time.

How to watch Commonwealth Games 2022 live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch the Commonwealth Games 2022 live in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the live stream, fans can tune in to the SonyLIV app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates on the official social media handles of the games.

