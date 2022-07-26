Commonwealth Games 2022: Participant Nations, Events, Opening And Closing Ceremony Dates

The Commonwealth Games 2022 is all set to begin in less than two days with over 72 nations expected to participate in this multi-sporting event from Thursday, July 28 to Monday, August 8. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting competition starting later this week, here is a look at the participant nations of CWG 2022, events, and the opening and closing ceremony dates.

Commonwealth Games 2022 participating nations

Anguilla Antigua and Barbuda Australia Bahamas Bangladesh Barbados Belize Bermuda Botswana British Virgin Islands Brunei Cameroon Canada Cayman Islands Cook Islands Cyprus Dominica England Eswatini Falkland Islands Fiji Ghana Gibraltar Grenada Guernsey Guyana India

Isle of Man Jamaica Jersey Kenya Kiribati Lesotho Malawi Malaysia Maldives Malta Mauritius Montserrat Mozambique Namibia Nauru New Zealand Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Ireland Pakistan Papua New Guinea Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa Scotland Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Solomon Islands South Africa Sri Lanka Tanzania The Gambia Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Vanuatu Wales Zambia.

Commonwealth Games 2022 events list

Aquatics (diving and swimming) Athletics Badminton 3x3 basketball Beach volleyball Boxing Cricket (Women's T20) Cycling (mountain biking, road and track) Gymnastics (artistic and rhythmic) Field hockey Judo Lawn bowls Netball Powerlifting Rugby sevens Squash Table Tennis Triathlon Weightlifting Wrestling.

Meanwhile, eight events are also included for para-athletes at the Birmingham 2022 Games. They include swimming, athletics, cycling, lawn bowls, powerlifting, table tennis, wheelchair basketball and para-triathlon.

Details of CWG 2022 opening & closing ceremony

The Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony will take at the city's Alexander Stadium on Thursday, July 28. It is expected to begin live at 3:30 PM IST or 8:00 PM local time. Meanwhile, the closing ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 games will take place on the final day and will begin at 4:00 PM IST or 8:30 PM local time.

How to watch Commonwealth Games 2022 live in India?

