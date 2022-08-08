Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen on Monday won the gold medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Lakshya won the top prize in the men's singles event after defeating Malaysia's Tze Yong Ng 19-21, 21-9, 21-16. This was Lakshya's maiden Commonwealth Games campaign and the 20-year-old did not miss an opportunity to impress with his stunning performance.

CWG 2022: Lakshya Sen wins gold medal

Lakshya Sen won the silver medal in the mixed team competition to start off his CWG 2022 campaign. He started off his singles competition by beating Vernon Smeed 2-0 in the Round of 32 matches. He defeated Australia's Ying Xiang Lin 2-0 in the Round of 16 matches. Sen faced Julien Georges Paul of Mauritius in the quarterfinals and defeated him by scores of 21-12, 21-11 to move to the next round.

Jia Heng Teh of Singapore pushed the Indian shuttler to the limit in the semifinal as the match moved into its third and final set. However, Sen maintained his composure and went on to win the match 10-21, 21-18, 16-21 to advance to the finals.

Earlier in the day, PV Sindhu won the gold medal in the women's singles category of the badminton event. She put on a dominating performance to defeat Canada's Michelle Li 2-0 to secure the top honour at the Commonwealth Games. This is Sindhu's first gold medal in the women's singles category at the Commonwealth Games. She had won the silver medal in the 2018 edition of the competition.

