CWG 2022: Check India's Day 11 Schedule; Gold Medal Up For Grabs In TT, Badminton & Hockey

The Indian contingent added a whopping total of 15 medals to their overall tally on Day 10 of the ongoing Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, which took their overall medal tally to 55. Out of the 15 medals, India won five gold medals, four silver medals, and six bronze medals on an eventful Sunday. Meanwhile, ahead of the final day of action on Day 11 of the Commonwealth Games 2022, India is assured to win at least five medals, with the gold medal up for grabs in Table Tennis, Badminton, and Men’s Hockey.

PV Sindhu eyes her maiden CWG gold for India in Women's Singles Badminton

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu will begin the action for India on Day 11, eyeing the gold medal in the Women’s Singles badminton event at CWG 2022. She earned a 21-19, 21-17 win over Singapore’s Jia Min Yeo in the semi-final on Sunday to fix her spot in the summit clash. Sindhu will now clash against Canada’s Michelle Li in the gold medal match in Women’s Singles.

Lakshya Sen fights for gold in Men's Singles Final

Thomas Cup 2022 winner Lakshya Sen earned a 21-10, 18-21, 21-16 win over Singapore’s Jia Heng Teh in the semi-final of Men’s Singles badminton on Day 10. Sen will now look to add the CWG gold to his tally by defeating Malaysia’s Tze Yong Ng in the summit clash on Day 11. Alongside the gold medal match in Men’s Singles Badminton, India is also eyeing to win the gold medal in the Men’s Doubles event.

India eyes gold medal in Hockey and Table Tennis

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be up against Ben Lane and Sean Vandy of England in the gold medal match for the Men’s Doubles badminton event. Meanwhile, the India men’s hockey team is also up for a medal win in the gold medal match against Australia. In table tennis, Achanta Sarath Kamal will be up against England’s Liam Pitchford in the gold medal match for Men’s Singles TT event, while Ganasekaran Sathiyan eyes the bronze medal against Paul Drinkhall of England.

Team India's full schedule on Day 11 of Commonwealth Games 2022-

Women’s Singles Badminton Final: PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li - 1:20 PM IST

Men’s Singles Badminton Final: Lakshya Sen vs Tze Yong Ng - 2:10 PM IST

Men’s Double’s Badminton Final: Chirag Shetty & Sairaj Satwik Rankireddy vs Ben Lane & Sean Vendy - 3:00 PM IST

Men’s Singles Table Tennis Bronze Medal Match: Sathiyan Gnanasekaran vs Paul Drinkhall - 3:35 PM IST

Men’s Singles Table Tennis Final: Achanta Sharath Kamal vs Liam Pitchford - 4:25 PM IST

Men’s Hockey Final: India vs Australia - 5:00 PM IST

(Image: @OlympicKhel/@ddsportschannel/Twitter/AP)