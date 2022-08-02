CWG 2022: Check India's Day 5 Schedule; Historic Lawn Bowls Final, Track & Field In Action

Quick links:
Image: SAI Media/Twitter/AP
The Day 4 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) witnessed history being created by the women's lawn bowl team, while the paddlers and shuttlers also stormed into the final. The Indian women’s fours team made a remarkable comeback to beat New Zealand in the lawn bowls semi-finals, which guaranteed the nation’s first medal at the Commonwealth Games in the sport.
The Day 5 of the Birmingham Games will be yet another exciting day for the Indian contingent as they will be battling for three more medals. Table Tennis men’s team and Badminton mixed teams will take the field against Singapore and Malaysia respectively. The Indian women’s side will play against South Africa in the final in lawn bowls. Apart from the finals, the lawn bowl event will see Indian women’s pairs and triples taking on New Zealand’s pairs and triples in Round 1. Here's CWG 2022 India Schedule for Day 5.
Murali Shreeshankar, Muhammed Anees Yahiya (Time: 2:30 PM)
Men’s High Jump Qualifying Round (August 3)
Tejaswin Shankar (Time: 12:03 AM )
Women’s Discuss Throw Final (August 3)
Seema Punia, Navjeet Kaur Dhillon (Time: 12:52 AM)
Rohit Tokas vs Alfred Kotey (Ghana) (Time: 11:45 PM)
Malaysia vs India (Time: 10:00 PM)
Men’s Vault Final
Satyajit Mondal (Time: 5:30 PM)
Men’s Parallel Bars Final
Saif Tamboli (Time: 6:35 PM)
India vs England (Time: 6:30 PM)
Women’s Fours Finals
India vs South Africa (Time: 4:15 PM)
Women’s Pairs Round 1
India vs New Zealand (Time:1:00 PM)
Women’s Triples Round 1
India vs New Zealand (Time:01:00 PM)
Men’s Singles Round 1
Mridul Borgohain vs Shannon Mcilroy (Time: 04:15 PM)
Men’s Fours Round 1
India vs Fiji (Time: 8:45 PM)
Women’s Triples Round 2
India vs England (Time: 8:45 PM)
Men’s 200m Backstroke Heat 2
Srihari Nataraj (Time: 03:04 PM)
11:43 PM: Men’s 200m Backstroke Final (If Qualified)
Men’s 1500m Freestyle Heat 1
Advait Page (Time: 4:10 PM)
Men’s 1500m Freestyle Heat 2
Kushagra Rawat (Time: 4:28 PM)
India vs Singapore (Time: 6:00 PM)
Women’s 76 kg Final
Punam Yadav (Time: 02:00 PM)
Men’s 96 kgFinals
Vikas Thakur (Time: 6:30 PM)
Women’s 87 kg Finals
Usha Bannur Natesh Kumara (Time: 11:00 PM)
Women’s Plate Semi-Finals
Sunayna Kuruvilla vs Faiza Zafar (Pakistan) (Time:8:30 PM)
Men’s Singles Semi-Finals
Saurav Ghoshal vs Paul Coll (New Zealand) (Time: 9:15 PM)