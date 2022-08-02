CWG 2022: Check India's Day 5 Schedule; Historic Lawn Bowls Final, Track & Field In Action

The Day 4 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) witnessed history being created by the women's lawn bowl team, while the paddlers and shuttlers also stormed into the final. The Indian women’s fours team made a remarkable comeback to beat New Zealand in the lawn bowls semi-finals, which guaranteed the nation’s first medal at the Commonwealth Games in the sport.

The Day 5 of the Birmingham Games will be yet another exciting day for the Indian contingent as they will be battling for three more medals. Table Tennis men’s team and Badminton mixed teams will take the field against Singapore and Malaysia respectively. The Indian women’s side will play against South Africa in the final in lawn bowls. Apart from the finals, the lawn bowl event will see Indian women’s pairs and triples taking on New Zealand’s pairs and triples in Round 1. Here's CWG 2022 India Schedule for Day 5.

Commonwealth Games 2022 schedule

Athletics

Men’s Long Jump Qualifying Round

Murali Shreeshankar, Muhammed Anees Yahiya (Time: 2:30 PM)

Men’s High Jump Qualifying Round (August 3)

Tejaswin Shankar (Time: 12:03 AM )

Women’s Discuss Throw Final (August 3)

Seema Punia, Navjeet Kaur Dhillon (Time: 12:52 AM)

Boxing

Men’s 63.5 – 67 KG Round of 16

Rohit Tokas vs Alfred Kotey (Ghana) (Time: 11:45 PM)

Badminton Final

Malaysia vs India (Time: 10:00 PM)

Gymnastics

Men’s Vault Final

Satyajit Mondal (Time: 5:30 PM)

Men’s Parallel Bars Final

Saif Tamboli (Time: 6:35 PM)

Hockey Women’s Pool A Match

India vs England (Time: 6:30 PM)

Lawn Bowls

Women’s Fours Finals

India vs South Africa (Time: 4:15 PM)

Women’s Pairs Round 1

India vs New Zealand (Time:1:00 PM)

Women’s Triples Round 1

India vs New Zealand (Time:01:00 PM)

Men’s Singles Round 1

Mridul Borgohain vs Shannon Mcilroy (Time: 04:15 PM)

Men’s Fours Round 1

India vs Fiji (Time: 8:45 PM)

Women’s Triples Round 2

India vs England (Time: 8:45 PM)

Swimming

Men’s 200m Backstroke Heat 2

Srihari Nataraj (Time: 03:04 PM)

11:43 PM: Men’s 200m Backstroke Final (If Qualified)

Men’s 1500m Freestyle Heat 1

Advait Page (Time: 4:10 PM)

Men’s 1500m Freestyle Heat 2

Kushagra Rawat (Time: 4:28 PM)

Table Tennis (Gold Medal match)

India vs Singapore (Time: 6:00 PM)

Weightlifting

Women’s 76 kg Final

Punam Yadav (Time: 02:00 PM)

Men’s 96 kgFinals

Vikas Thakur (Time: 6:30 PM)

Women’s 87 kg Finals

Usha Bannur Natesh Kumara (Time: 11:00 PM)

Squash

Women’s Plate Semi-Finals

Sunayna Kuruvilla vs Faiza Zafar (Pakistan) (Time:8:30 PM)

Men’s Singles Semi-Finals

Saurav Ghoshal vs Paul Coll (New Zealand) (Time: 9:15 PM)