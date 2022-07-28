CWG 2022: Check India's Full Athletics Schedule; Hima Das, Avinash Sable & More In Action

The Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony is all set to begin in a few hours in Birmingham, where some top athletes from around the world will compete against each other. The CWG 2022 will take place from Thursday, July 28 to Monday, August 8.

Ahead of what promises to be an exciting few days of multi-sporting competition in Birmingham, here is a look at the full schedule of Indian athletes. It is pertinent to note that Tokyo Olympics 2020 gold medallist Neeraj Chopra will not take part in this event after suffering an injury. While Chopra will not be in action, some other top athletes such as Avinash Sable and Murali Sreeshankar will represent the country at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

CWG 2022 schedule: Indian athletics

Date: 30th July

Nitender Rawat: Men’s Marathon

Date: 2nd August

Avinash Sable: Men’s 3000m Steeplechase Murali Sreeshankar: Men’s Long Jump Muhammed Anees Yahiya: Men’s Long Jump Dhanalakshmi Sekar: Women’s 100m Jyothi Yarraji: Women’s 100m hurdles Manpreet Kaur: Women’s Shot Put Navjeet Kaur Dhillon: Women’s Discus Throw

Date: 3rd August

Aishwarya B: Women’s Triple Jump

Date: 5th August

Abdulla Aboobacker: Men’s Triple Jump Praveen Chithravel: Men’s Triple Jump Eldhose Paul: Men’s Triple Jump DP Manu: Men’s Javelin Throw Rohit Yadav: Men’s Javelin Throw Sandeep Kumar: Men’s 10km race walk Amit Khatri: Men’s 10km race walk Aishwarya B: Women’s Long Jump Ancy Sojan: Women’s Long Jump Annu Rani: Women’s Javelin Throw Shilpa Rani: Women’s Javelin Throw Manju Bala Singh: Women’s Hammer Throw Sarita Romit Singh: Women’s Hammer Throw

Date: August 6

Amoj Jacob: Men’s 4x400m relay Noah Nirmal Tom: Men’s 4x400m relay Arokia Rajiv: Men’s 4x400m relay Muhammed Ajmal: Men’s 4x400m relay Naganathan Pandi: Men’s 4x400m relay Rajesh Ramesh: Men’s 4x400m relay Bhawna Jat: Women’s 10km race walk Priyanka Goswami: Women’s 10km race walk Hima Das: Women’s 4x100m relay Dutee Chand: Women’s 4x100m relay Srabani Nanda: Women’s 4x100m relay MV Jilna: Women’s 4x100m relay NS Simi: Women’s 4x100m relay

How to watch Commonwealth Games 2022 live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch CWG 2022 live in India can tune in to the Sony Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. Meanwhile, fans can also watch the events using the live stream available on the SonyLIV app. As for the live updates of all events, fans can track the social media handles of the CWG.