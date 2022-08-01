CWG 2022: French Fries And Sausage Selling At Around ₹ 1,000 In Birmingham Shocks Netizens

Refreshments are the one thing that fans can't resist when they are ready for some adrenaline rush during a sporting event. However, a recent instance of snacking at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) in Birmingham is hard to digest. Taking to Twitter, a sporting fan posted a picture of French fries and a sausage that he ordered at the games, for which he had to shell some heavy change.

According to the user named Matthew Williams, just one package of the said items cost him 9.8 British pounds, which translates to around Rs 948. His encounter with this hardcore capitalism caused an avalanche of reactions on Twitter as many mocked the appearance of the snacks and of course, the hefty price.

"Hello @FootyScran, this is the sausage and chips I had at the Sandwell Leisure Centre ahead of tonight's swimming events at @birminghamcg22. This cost £9.80! (sic)", he wrote in his tweet.

Hello @FootyScran, this is the sausage and chips I had at the Sandwell Leisure Centre ahead of tonight's swimming events at @birminghamcg22. This cost £9.80! 🙂 pic.twitter.com/cZAaRg25Cl — Matthew (The Pieman) Williams (@Matthew23732409) July 29, 2022

What's worth noting is his Twitter bio which says that he's a fan of England's Basford United club who is "undertaking a never-ending quest to find food perfection at football stadiums".

Netizens react to Williams' 'quest to find food perfection'

The picture raised a lot of confusion among netizens who were enquiring if the 'blonde' looking fries were any good. "I think I’ve encountered blond chips being good once before - but the whole sausage and chip combo is just meh and the sausage looks dry. But I’m glad it wasn’t terrible (sic)," wrote one user.

I think I’ve encountered blond chips being good once before - but the whole sausage and chip combo is just meh and the sausage looks dry. But I’m glad it wasn’t terrible — Kass (@10kassey) July 30, 2022

She was actually replying to Williams' tweet that revealed that despite the fries looking 'anemic' they tasted pretty good "and the sausage, although fairly average on taste, was apparently award winning".

They do look anemic I grant you, but the chips were pretty good on taste and the sausage, although fairly average on taste, was apparently award winning (though what award that is I genuinely don't know)! 🙂 — Matthew (The Pieman) Williams (@Matthew23732409) July 30, 2022

"You were robbed", wrote another Twitter user to whom Williams replied, "Technically no I wasn't, as it wasn't me that paid for it! *LOL* (sic)". "I thought Birmingham was in the 'Wet Chip Belt'? No sauce?", one user questioned.

You were robbed 🤯 — Kezz Buttriss 🇺🇦 (@KezzButtriss) July 29, 2022

I thought Birmingham was in the 'Wet Chip Belt'? Not sauce? — Chambin (@Chambin19) July 29, 2022

Despite all the presumptions by the Twitteratis, Williams reiterated that the snacks weren't that bad "even at that price". "If they were bad chips i'd happily call them out, but in this instance they genuinely weren't", one of his tweets read.