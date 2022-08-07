CWG 2022: Nikhat Zareen, IND-W Cricket Team Among India’s Top Medal Prospects On Day 10

Quick links:
Image: @ddsportschannel/@Media_SAI/Twitter
The Indian contingent added a whopping 14 medals to their overall tally at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games on Saturday, which took their tally to 40. While the day started with athletes Priyanka Goswami and Avinash Sable winning silver medals in their respective events, the India men’s fours Lawn Bowls team also finished with a silver medal win. Towards the end of the day, India added three gold medals to their tally in wrestling, with Vinesh Phogat, Ravi Dahiya, and Naveen bringing the CWG 2022 gold glory.
Having said that, India is now eyeing to add a no. of medals on Day 10 of the CWG 2022 as the country's top athletes compete in finals of the different sporting disciplines. In Athletics, the Indian athletes will compete in the final stage of six different events. India’s boxing superstar Nikhat Zareen will be India’s top prospect for winning a gold medal, while the India women’s cricket team locks horns against Australia in the WT20I final.
At the same time, the India women’s hockey team will play in the bronze medal match against New Zealand. In Squash, Dipika Pallikal Karthik & Saurav Ghosal eye the bronze medal in the Mixed Double event. Meanwhile, table tennis stars like Achanta Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, and Sreeja Akula also have the chance to win multiple medals on Sunday.
Men’s Triple Jump - Final
Abdulla Aboobacker Narangolintevid
Eldhose Paul
Praveen Chithravel
Men’s 10,000m Race Walk Final
Amit
Sandeep Kumar
Women’s Javelin Throw Final
Shilpa Rani
Annu Rani
Women’s 4*100m Relay Final
Team India: Dutee Chand, Hima Das, Srabani Nanda, and Jyothi Yarraji
Men’s Javelin Throw Final
Rohit Yadav
DP Manu
Men’s 4*400m Relay Final
Team India: Muhammad Anas Yahiya, Noah Nirmal Tom, Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi, Amoi Jacob
Boxing
Nitu Ganghas vs Resztan Demi-Jade - Over 45kg-48kg (Minimumweight) Women’s Boxing Final
Amit Panghal vs McDonald Kiaran- Men’s Flyweight Boxing Final
Nikhat Zareen vs MC Naul Carly - Women’s Light Flyweight Final
Sagar Ahlawat vs Orie Delicious - Men’s Super Heavyweight Boxing Final
WT20I Cricket
India vs Australia- Gold medal Match
Hockey
India vs New Zealand- Bronze medal match in women’s hockey
Squash
Dipika Pallikal Karthik & Saurav Ghosal vs Donna Lobban & Cameron Pilley - Bronze medal match in Mixed Doubles Squash
Table Tennis
Sreeja Akula vs Yangzi Liu - Bronze medal match for Women’s Singles Table Tennis event
Achanta Sharath Kamal & Sathiyan Gnanasekaran vs Liam Pitchford & Pail Drinkhall- Men’s Doubles Table Tennis Final
Achanta Sharath Kamal & Sreeja Akula vs Mas Choong Javen - Mixed Double Table Tennis Final