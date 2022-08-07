CWG 2022: Para TT Player Bhavina Patel Clinches Gold For India, Sonalben Wins Bronze

Indian para Table Tennis player Bhavina Patel won the gold medal for India in the Women's Singles Table Tennis Classes 3-5 event on Saturday at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. India’s overall medal tally reached 40 as Day 10 of the coveted event concluded after another Indian player Sonalben Patel clinched the bronze medal in the same category. While Bhavina defeated Nigeria’s Ifechukwude Ikpeoyi in the summit clash by 12-10, 11-2, 11-9, Sonalben picked up a 11-5, 11-2 and 11-3 win against England’s Sue Bailey.

Bhavina Patel won the 4th gold medal for India on Day 9

Bhavina’s victory was the 13th gold medal win for India in CWG 2022, as wrestlers Ravi Dahiya, Vinesh Phogat, and Naveen earlier picked up gold medals in their respective events. The 35-year-old Bhavina memorably won the silver medal at the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo last year and went on to clinch a Commonwealth Games gold almost a year later. Meanwhile, Bhavina’s CWG 2022 gold medal win quickly became a trending topic on social media and received reactions from all corners of the Indian sports community.

Anurag Thakur congratulates Bhavina and Sonalben

India’s Minister of Sports Anurag Thakur took to his official Twitter handle and congratulated the Indian Olympian for proving her class yet again.“Another gold for India !! Tokyo Paralympic Silver medalist Bhavina Patel proves yet again that she's a class apart, as she bags India's only gold in Para TT at #CWG2022 in a game of superlative skill. A TOPS athlete, her consistent performances have been her hallmark,” Thakur wrote on Twitter.

Congratulating Sonalben, the Sports Minister said, "It's a straight set win for Sonal Patel as she bags her first CWG medal. She has consistently won laurels for the country and with this bronze medal win she consolidates her place as one of India's leading Para TT players. Well done!!".

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA)/Team India also tweeted about Bhavina’s triumph. “Inspiring by @BhavinaOfficial in the Women's Singles Classes 3 - 5 Para Table Tennis giving Team a 1 & 3 finish in the category and the 14th medal of the day,” IOA said.

