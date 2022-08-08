CWG 2022: Rohit Sharma & Co. Watching India Women's Final Vs Australia Goes Viral

The Indian Women's Cricket Team on Sunday had to settle for the silver medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side lost to Australia in a nail-biting thriller to miss out on an opportunity to win the gold medal at CWG's maiden cricket event.

At one point, the game became so tight that even the Indian men's cricket team players were spotted watching the live feed on their mobile devices.

The men's team was in Florida, USA, for the fifth and final T20I match against West Indies. However, the women's game, which was going on in England's Edgbaston stadium, turned so intense that the men's team players switched on their mobile phones to watch the match live. A picture of Rohit Sharma and his teammates watching the women's cricket final between India and Australia was shared by the BCCI on its official Twitter handle.

CWG final: India Women vs Australia Women

Australia batted first and scored 161-8 off 20 overs after winning toss. Aussie opener Beth Mooney scored 61 runs, and captain Meg Lanning contributed with 36 off 26 balls. However, the momentum of the game shifted towards India after Lanning was run out and Indian players completed two incredible catches to dismiss Mooney and Tahlia McGrath.

Deepti Sharma's one-handed stunning catch while running behind got rid of a well-set Mooney while Radha Yadav's low diving catch at backward point dismissed Tahlia McGrath, who was tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the final. India took five wickets for 35 runs in the final overs and stopped Australia at 161/8. Renuka ended with tidy figures of 2 for 25 in four overs Sneh Rana (2/38) was the most expensive bowler.

In reply, India lost openers Shafali Verma (11) and Smriti Mandhana (6) inside the first two overs. However, Jemimah Rodrigues and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur staged an impressive fightback for India with vital knocks. Rodrigues' dismissal triggered the collapse and Harmanpreet Kaur, despite her 65-run knock failed to get the team past the finish line. Ashleigh Gardner bagged 3 wickets and leaked just 16 runs for Australia. India were eventually bowled out for 152 in 19.3 overs.

Image: BCCI/Twitter