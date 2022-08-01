Last Updated:

CWG 2022 Highlights, Day 4: Devi, Vijay & Harjinder Help Increase India's Medal Tally To 9

Day 4 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 ended on another outstanding note for India as Shushila Devi won silver while Vijay Kumar Yadav and Harjinder Kaur won bronze. As a result, India's medal tally increased to 9. Meanwhile, the women's lawn bowl team, the men's table tennis team and the mixed badminton team also ensured the nation a medal each by progressing to the finals.

Written By
Digital Desk
CWG 2022 live updates

Image: Twitter@SAI

01:54 IST, August 2nd 2022
CWG 2022 live updates: Indian qualifies for gold medal match

Defending champions India qualified for the gold medal match by defeating Nigeria in the semi-finals.

01:08 IST, August 2nd 2022
Weightlifting: Harjinder Kaur will win bronze

Harjinder Kaur will win the bronze after Sarah Davies lifted 126kg in her second clean & jerk attempt to take the lead.

01:04 IST, August 2nd 2022
Weightlifting: Harjinder Kaur will win at least bronze

With her Nigerian rival failing to lift any of her lifts, Harjinder Kaur will win at least a bronze.

01:00 IST, August 2nd 2022
Weightlifting: Harjinder Kaur's medal hopes seem bleak

Harjinder Kaur's medal hopes seem bleak after she lifted 119kg in her third and final event. While she is currently placed second as things stand, two weightlifters are yet to complete their lifts.

00:41 IST, August 2nd 2022
CWG 2022 live updates, Table Tennis: Desai & Gnanasekaran help India move 1-0 up

The men's duo of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Harmeet Desai won their match 11-6, 11-7, 11-7 to give India a 1-0 lead against Nigeria.

00:17 IST, August 2nd 2022
Badminton updates: Lakshya Sen helps India progress to finals

Lakshya Sen defeats Loh Kean Yew 21-18, 21-15 to help India win 3-0 and progress to the finals of the mixed team event, thereby guaranteeing the ninth medal for the country.

00:10 IST, August 2nd 2022
Judo live updates: Suchika Tariyal loses bronze medal match

Suchika Tariyal lost her bronze medal match against Mauritius' Christianne Legentil in the women's 57kg judo event.

23:38 IST, August 1st 2022
Judo live updates: Jasleen Singh Saini loses bronze medal match

Jasleen Singh Saini lost the bronze medal match against Australia's Nathan Katz in the men's 66kg judo event.

23:38 IST, August 1st 2022
Badminton live updates: PV Sindhu gives India 2-0 lead

With a 21-11, 21-12 win over Jia Min Yeo, PV Sindhu has given India a 2-0 lead against Singapore. If India were to win one more match, they would reach the finals. All eyes on Lakshya Sen now.

22:44 IST, August 1st 2022
CWG 2022 live updates, badminton: India defeat Singapore

The duo of Rankireddy and Shetty defeated the Singaporean duo of Hee and Kwek 21-11, 21-12 in the first match of the mixed team semi-final. 

22:15 IST, August 1st 2022
Commonwealth Games live updates: Vijay Kumar Yadav wins bronze

Vijay Kumar Yadav wins bronze in judo men's 60kg. India's medal tally now rises to 8.

22:00 IST, August 1st 2022
Commonwealth Games live updates: Michaela Whitebooi wins gold

Michaela Whitebooi defeats Sushila to win gold.

21:33 IST, August 1st 2022
CWG 2022 live updates, Judo: Shushila Devi expected to be in action soon

After a win over Priscilla Morand in the semi-finals, Shushila Devi has qualified for the Commonwealth Games 2022 women's 48kg final. She is set to be in action soon.

21:09 IST, August 1st 2022
Commonwealth Games 2022 live updates, Squash: Saurav Ghosal advances into men's singles semis

India's Saurav Ghosal earned a 3-1 (11-5, 8-11, 11-7, 11-3) win against Scotland's Greg Lobban in the men's squash singles quarter-final on Monday. He also earned a spot in the semi-finals.

21:05 IST, August 1st 2022
CWG 2022 live updates, Hockey: Mandeep Singh adds another goal to India's tally

In the Pool B match against England, Indian hockey player Mandeep Singh scored his second goal of the night in the 22nd minute and handed India a 3-0 lead in the game.

20:56 IST, August 1st 2022
Commonwealth Games 2022 live updates, Squash: Saurav Ghosal makes a comeback to take 2-1 lead

Squash player Saurav Ghosal won the third game against Scotland's Greg Lobban by 11-7 in the ongoing men's singles quarter-final at the Birmingham CWG 2022. Ghosal earlier won the first game by 11-5 and went down in the 2nd game by 8-11. 

 

20:52 IST, August 1st 2022
CWG 2022 live updates, Hockey: Team India doubles their lead over England

India's Mandeep Singh helped the team to double their lead over England, with a incredible goal at the 13th minute of the Pool B match.

20:46 IST, August 1st 2022
CWG 2022 live updates, IND vs ENG: India opens the scoresheet as Lalit Upadhyay scores

The India men's hockey team took a 1-0 lead in the Pool B match against England after Lalit Upadhyay converted a penalty corner in the 2nd minute of the match. 

20:39 IST, August 1st 2022
CWG 2022 live updates, Squash: Men's singles quarter-final tied at 1-1

The men's squash singles quarterfinal match between India's Saurav Ghosal and Greg Labbon of Scotland is currently tied at 1-1. Ghosal started the match by winning the first game by 11-5, before Labbon made a comeback and won the 2nd game 11-8.

20:34 IST, August 1st 2022
Commonwealth Games 2022 live updates: Ronaldo finishes 12th overall

India's Ronaldo Laitionjam clocked a timing of 1:02:500 minutes during the men's cycling 1000m time trial and finished 12th over all.

20:28 IST, August 1st 2022
CWG 2022 live updates, Cycling: Triyasha and Sushikala finish 3rd and 4th

Indian cyclists Triyasha Paul and Sushikala Agashe have finished 3rd and 4th respectively in the heats for the Women's Keirin, First Rund Repechage.

 

20:22 IST, August 1st 2022
CWG 2022 live updates, Squash: Saurav Ghosal takes a 1-0 lead in the quarterfinals

India's Saurav Ghosal currently leads the men's squash singles quarterfinal match by 1-0 against Scotland's Greg Lobban.

20:14 IST, August 1st 2022
CWG 2022 live updates: India men's hockey team takes on England

The India men's hockey team, led by Manpreet Singh is all set to clash against England in the Pool B match. The match is scheduled to begin at 8:30 PM IST on Monday. 

 

20:04 IST, August 1st 2022
Commonwealth Games live updates: Saurav Ghosal eyes semi-final spot in men's squash singles

35-year-old squash player from India Saurav Ghosal is currently in action against Greg Lobban in the Squash Men's Singles Quarter-final. He has earlier won 3-0 against Sri Lanka's Shamil Wakeel in the Round of 32, before winning 3-0 against Canada's David Baillargeon in the next round.

 

19:59 IST, August 1st 2022
CWG 2022 live updates: Ruthuja Nataraj competes in the women's uneven bars final

Indian gymnast Ruthuja Nataraj will soon be in action, competing in the Gymnastics- Women's Uneven Bars Final. The event is scheduled to begin at 8:15 PM IST.

19:55 IST, August 1st 2022
CWG 2022 live updates, Squash: India's Joshana Chinappa loses WS quarterfinal

India's Joshana Chinappa faced a 3-0 loss to Canada's Hollie Naughton in the quarterfinal of the women's squash singles event. Naughton will now fight for a place in the finals.

 

19:51 IST, August 1st 2022
Commonwealth Games live updates: Cyclist Ronaldo Singh all set to compete

Indian cyclist Ronaldo Singh will soon be in action, competing for India in the Men's 1000m Time Trial. The event is scheduled to begin at 8:02 PM IST.

19:33 IST, August 1st 2022
CWG 2022 live updates, Gymnastics: Pranati Nayak misses out on a medal

Pranati Nayak is out of contention for a medal in the women's gymnastics vault final. She bagged a total of 12.699 in the event and finished 5th overall.

 

19:07 IST, August 1st 2022
CWG 2022 live updates, Cycling: India's Shushikala Agashe finishes 6th

Cyclist Sushikala Agashe missed out on a chance to capitalise on a strong start and finished 6th in the Heat 4 during the Women’s Keirin cycling event.

19:07 IST, August 1st 2022
CWG 2022 live updates, Cycling: India's Triyasha Paul finishes 6th in Heat 3

Cyclist Triyasha Paul earned a 6th place finish in heat 3 of the 1st round of the Women’s Keirin cycling event. She came in behind all of her competitors.

