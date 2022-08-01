Quick links:
Defending champions India qualified for the gold medal match by defeating Nigeria in the semi-finals.
Harjinder Kaur will win the bronze after Sarah Davies lifted 126kg in her second clean & jerk attempt to take the lead.
With her Nigerian rival failing to lift any of her lifts, Harjinder Kaur will win at least a bronze.
Harjinder Kaur's medal hopes seem bleak after she lifted 119kg in her third and final event. While she is currently placed second as things stand, two weightlifters are yet to complete their lifts.
The men's duo of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Harmeet Desai won their match 11-6, 11-7, 11-7 to give India a 1-0 lead against Nigeria.
Lakshya Sen defeats Loh Kean Yew 21-18, 21-15 to help India win 3-0 and progress to the finals of the mixed team event, thereby guaranteeing the ninth medal for the country.
Suchika Tariyal lost her bronze medal match against Mauritius' Christianne Legentil in the women's 57kg judo event.
Jasleen Singh Saini lost the bronze medal match against Australia's Nathan Katz in the men's 66kg judo event.
With a 21-11, 21-12 win over Jia Min Yeo, PV Sindhu has given India a 2-0 lead against Singapore. If India were to win one more match, they would reach the finals. All eyes on Lakshya Sen now.
The duo of Rankireddy and Shetty defeated the Singaporean duo of Hee and Kwek 21-11, 21-12 in the first match of the mixed team semi-final.
Vijay Kumar Yadav wins bronze in judo men's 60kg. India's medal tally now rises to 8.
Michaela Whitebooi defeats Sushila to win gold.
After a win over Priscilla Morand in the semi-finals, Shushila Devi has qualified for the Commonwealth Games 2022 women's 48kg final. She is set to be in action soon.
India's Saurav Ghosal earned a 3-1 (11-5, 8-11, 11-7, 11-3) win against Scotland's Greg Lobban in the men's squash singles quarter-final on Monday. He also earned a spot in the semi-finals.
In the Pool B match against England, Indian hockey player Mandeep Singh scored his second goal of the night in the 22nd minute and handed India a 3-0 lead in the game.
Squash player Saurav Ghosal won the third game against Scotland's Greg Lobban by 11-7 in the ongoing men's singles quarter-final at the Birmingham CWG 2022. Ghosal earlier won the first game by 11-5 and went down in the 2nd game by 8-11.
India's Mandeep Singh helped the team to double their lead over England, with a incredible goal at the 13th minute of the Pool B match.
The India men's hockey team took a 1-0 lead in the Pool B match against England after Lalit Upadhyay converted a penalty corner in the 2nd minute of the match.
The men's squash singles quarterfinal match between India's Saurav Ghosal and Greg Labbon of Scotland is currently tied at 1-1. Ghosal started the match by winning the first game by 11-5, before Labbon made a comeback and won the 2nd game 11-8.
India's Ronaldo Laitionjam clocked a timing of 1:02:500 minutes during the men's cycling 1000m time trial and finished 12th over all.
Indian cyclists Triyasha Paul and Sushikala Agashe have finished 3rd and 4th respectively in the heats for the Women's Keirin, First Rund Repechage.
Women's Keirin - First Round Repechage
Triyasha Paul & Sushikala Agashe finished 3rd and 4th in their respective heats
India's Saurav Ghosal currently leads the men's squash singles quarterfinal match by 1-0 against Scotland's Greg Lobban.
The India men's hockey team, led by Manpreet Singh is all set to clash against England in the Pool B match. The match is scheduled to begin at 8:30 PM IST on Monday.
35-year-old squash player from India Saurav Ghosal is currently in action against Greg Lobban in the Squash Men's Singles Quarter-final. He has earlier won 3-0 against Sri Lanka's Shamil Wakeel in the Round of 32, before winning 3-0 against Canada's David Baillargeon in the next round.
Indian gymnast Ruthuja Nataraj will soon be in action, competing in the Gymnastics- Women's Uneven Bars Final. The event is scheduled to begin at 8:15 PM IST.
India's Joshana Chinappa faced a 3-0 loss to Canada's Hollie Naughton in the quarterfinal of the women's squash singles event. Naughton will now fight for a place in the finals.
Indian cyclist Ronaldo Singh will soon be in action, competing for India in the Men's 1000m Time Trial. The event is scheduled to begin at 8:02 PM IST.
Pranati Nayak is out of contention for a medal in the women's gymnastics vault final. She bagged a total of 12.699 in the event and finished 5th overall.
Cyclist Sushikala Agashe missed out on a chance to capitalise on a strong start and finished 6th in the Heat 4 during the Women’s Keirin cycling event.
Cyclist Triyasha Paul earned a 6th place finish in heat 3 of the 1st round of the Women’s Keirin cycling event. She came in behind all of her competitors.