CWG 2022 Highlights, Day 9: Ravi, Vinesh, Naveen Win Wrestling Gold; Hockey Team In Final

Team India is all set to add more medals to their tally in the ongoing Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, on Day 9 of the quadrennial showpiece event. India ended Day 8 of CWG 2022 with a total of 26 medals in their tally. Wrestlers Ravi Dahiya and Vinesh Phogat are among medal prospects for India on Day 9, while the India Men's Fours Lawn Bowls team is also assured of a medal.

02:01 IST, August 7th 2022
Boxing: Sagar Ahlawat enter final of Men’s Over 92kg (Super Heavyweight)

Sagar Ahlawat beat Nigeria's Ifeanyi Onyekwere 5-0 to enter the final of Men’s Over 92kg (Super Heavyweight).  

pointer
01:23 IST, August 7th 2022
Para TT: Bhavina Patel wins gold in Women's Singles Classes 3-5

Bhavinaben Patel won a gold medal in the Women's Singles Classes 3-5 Para Table Tennis event. She beat Nigeria's Ifechukwude Christiana Ikpeoyi 3-0.

pointer
01:08 IST, August 7th 2022
Boxing: Rohit Tokas bags bronze in Men's Welterweight

Rohit Tokas lost to Zambia's Stephen Zimba in the Men's Over 63.5kg-67kg Welterweight boxing event. He won a bronze medal in the category. 

pointer
00:37 IST, August 7th 2022
Para TT: Sonalben Patel bags bronze in Women's Singles Classes 3-5

Sonalben Patel beat England's Sue Bailey 3-0 to win the bronze medal in the Women's Singles Classes 3-5 event. 

pointer
00:12 IST, August 7th 2022
Hockey: Indian Men's team enter final

The Indian Men's Hockey Team beat South Africa 3-2 to enter the final at the 2022 Commonwealth games. 

pointer
00:10 IST, August 7th 2022
Badminton: Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen enter semifinals of Men's Singles

Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen entered the Men's Singles semifinal. Both Kidambi and Sen won their games by 2-0 against English and Mauritian players, respectively. 

pointer
00:02 IST, August 7th 2022
Wrestling: Deepak Nehra wins bronze for India

Deepak Nehra beat Pakistan's Tayab Raza 10-2 to win the bronze medal in the Men's Freestyle 97kg event. 

pointer
23:44 IST, August 6th 2022
Boxing: Hussam Uddin Mohammed bags bronze in Men’s Featherweight

Hussam Uddin Mohammed lost to Ghana's Joseph Commey in the semi-final of the Men’s Over 54kg- 57kg (Featherweight) boxing event. He won the bronze medal. 

pointer
23:30 IST, August 6th 2022
Wrestling: Pooja Sihag bags bronze medal in Women's Freestyle 76kg

Pooja Sihag defeated Australia's Naomi de Bruine 11-0 to win a bronze medal for India in Women's Freestyle 76kg. 

pointer
23:16 IST, August 6th 2022
Para TT: Raj Aravindan lose bronze medal match

Raj Aravindan lost 3-0 to Nigeria's Isau Ogunkunle to crash out of the bronze medal race in the Men's Singles Classes 3-5 event. 

pointer
23:10 IST, August 6th 2022
Wrestling: Naveen wins another gold medal for India

Naveen beat Pakistan's Muhammad Tahir Sharif 9-0 on technical superiority to clinch another gold medal in wrestling for India. He won the medal in the Men's Freestyle 74kg event. 

pointer
22:31 IST, August 6th 2022
Wrestling: Vinesh Phogat wins gold medal in Women's Freestyle 53kg Final

Vinesh Phogat has won a gold medal for India in Women's Freestyle 53kg category. She defeated Sri Lanka's Chamodya 4-0. 

pointer
22:04 IST, August 6th 2022
Wrestling: Ravi Dahiya wins gold medal for India

Ravi Dahiya beat Nigeria's Welson 10-0 to win the gold medal on basis of technical superiority in the Men's 57kg category. 

pointer
21:39 IST, August 6th 2022
Wrestling: Pooja Gehlot wins bronze medal

Pooja Gehlot beat Scotland's Christelle Lemofack in the Women's 50kg category to win the bronze medal for India.  

pointer
21:23 IST, August 6th 2022
Boxing: Jasmine bags bronze medal

India's Jaismine lost to England's Gemma Paige Richardson 3-2 in the women's 57-60kg boxing semifinals. She won a bronze medal for India.  

pointer
21:00 IST, August 6th 2022
CWG 2022 live updates, Table Tennis: Women's Doubles Quarter-Final matches currently in action

Manika Batra and Diya Parag Chitale are currently competing against Wales' Charlotte Carey and Anna Hursey in the Women's Doubles Quarter-final 1.

At the same time, Akula Sreeja and Tennison Reeth are up against Singapore's Xin Ru Wong and Jingyi Zhou in the Women's Doubles Quarter-final 4.

pointer
20:47 IST, August 6th 2022
India women's cricket team celebrates historic semi-final win against England

Here's a look at Team India's celebrations after the WT20I semi-final win against England on Saturday.

 

pointer
20:43 IST, August 6th 2022
India Men's Hockey Team competes in the CWG 2022 semi-final vs South Africa

The Indian men's team is all set to clash against South Africa in the Men's Hockey semi-final on Saturday, in a bid to secure their place in the Commonwealth Games 2022 final.

 

pointer
20:34 IST, August 6th 2022
Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal out of race for gold medal

India's Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal suffered a 2-0 loss at the hands of Joelle King and Paul Coll of New Zealand in the Mixed Doubles Squash Semi-Final, which ended their hopes for a gold medal. The Indian mixed pair will now fight for the bronze medal on Sunday.

 

pointer
20:25 IST, August 6th 2022
Jasmine Lamboria loses to Gemma Paige Richardson in the Women's Lightweight semi-final

England's Gemma Paige Richardson earned a 3-2 victory against Indian boxer Jasmine Lamboria in the Women’s Over 57kg-60kg (Lightweight) - Semi-Final 1 and advanced into the final. With the loss, Jasmine's pursuit of a CWG gold medal came to an end, as she will now fight for the bronze medal. 

Here's a look at the official scorecard of the match-

 

pointer
20:10 IST, August 6th 2022
Jasmine Lamboria vs Gemma Paige Richardson, Women's Lightweight semi-final gets underway

The semi-final match between India's Jasmine Lamboria and Gemma Paige Richardson of England is currently live. The winner of the lightweight bout will reach the gold medal match in the Women's Lightweight Boxing event.

pointer
20:07 IST, August 6th 2022
CWG 2022 live updates: Team India eyes several medals in wrestling on Day 9

Pooja Gehlot vs Christelle Lemofack Letchidjio - India vs Scotland Bronze medal match in Women’s Freestyle 50kg event

Ravi Dahiya vs Ebikewenimo Welson - India vs Nigeria Gold medal match in the Men's Freestyle 57 kg event

Vinesh Phogat vs Chamodya Keshani Maduravalage Don - India vs Sri Lanka in Women’s Freestyle 53kg Nordic System Match 6

Naveen vs Muhammad Sharif Tahir - India vs Pakistan Gold medal match in the Men's Freestyle 74 kg event

Pooja Sihag vs Naomi de Bruine - India vs Australia Bronze medal match in Women's Freestyle 76 kg event

Deepak Nehra vs Tayab Raza - India vs Pakistan Bronze medal match in Men's Freestyle 97 kg event

pointer
19:48 IST, August 6th 2022
CWG 2022 live updates, Boxing: India's Jasmine eyes a spot in the gold medal match

Indian boxer Jasmine is all set to clash against England's Gemma Paige Richardson in the Women’s Over 57kg-60kg (Lightweight) - Semi-Final 1. The match is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM IST.

pointer
19:33 IST, August 6th 2022
Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen advances into the gold medal match

Nikhat Zareen earned a 5-0 win against England's Stubley Savannah Alfia in the Women’s Over 48kg-50kg (Light Fly) Boxing - Semi-Final 2 and fixed her place in the gold medal match. 

Here's the official scorecard-

 

pointer
19:25 IST, August 6th 2022
Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula storm into the Mixed doubles Table Tennis finals

The Indian duo of Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula defeated Australia's Lum Nicholas and Jee Minhyung 3-2 in the Mixed Doubles Table Tennis- Semifinals on Saturday. They went on to win the match by 11-9, 11-8, 9-11, 12-14, 11-7 and secured their place in the gold medal match. 

 

pointer
19:25 IST, August 6th 2022
Nikhat Zareen's semi-final match gets underway

India's Nikhat Zareen is currently competing against Stublet Savannah Alfia in the Women's flyweight boxing semi-final. Zareen is off to a great start in the match as she earned 10 points from all five judges at the end of the Round 1.

pointer
19:03 IST, August 6th 2022
CWG 2022 live updates, Lawn Bowls: India men's fours team wins the silver medal

 

pointer
19:00 IST, August 6th 2022
CWG 2022 live updates, Boxing: India's Nikhat Zareen eyes a place in the Light Flyweight final

Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen is up against England's Stubley Savannah Alfia in the Women’s Over 48kg-50kg (Light Flyweight) Boxing - Semi-Final 2. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:15 PM IST.

pointer
19:00 IST, August 6th 2022
India women's cricket team secures place in the gold medal match

The India women's cricket earned a 4-run victory against England in the WT20I semi-final and secure their place in the gold medal match. It is pertinent to mention that India allrounder Sneh Rana defended 14 runs off the thrilling final over and took India through to the victory. 

 

pointer
18:46 IST, August 6th 2022
CWG 2022 live updates, Cricket: India women defeat England by four runs in WT20I semi-final

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India women's cricket team has sealed their place in the WT20I finals at the Commonwealth Games 2022 after earning a four-run victory over England.

 

