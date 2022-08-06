CWG 2022 Highlights, Day 9: Ravi, Vinesh, Naveen Win Wrestling Gold; Hockey Team In Final

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Sagar Ahlawat beat Nigeria's Ifeanyi Onyekwere 5-0 to enter the final of Men’s Over 92kg (Super Heavyweight).
Bhavinaben Patel won a gold medal in the Women's Singles Classes 3-5 Para Table Tennis event. She beat Nigeria's Ifechukwude Christiana Ikpeoyi 3-0.
Rohit Tokas lost to Zambia's Stephen Zimba in the Men's Over 63.5kg-67kg Welterweight boxing event. He won a bronze medal in the category.
Sonalben Patel beat England's Sue Bailey 3-0 to win the bronze medal in the Women's Singles Classes 3-5 event.
The Indian Men's Hockey Team beat South Africa 3-2 to enter the final at the 2022 Commonwealth games.
Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen entered the Men's Singles semifinal. Both Kidambi and Sen won their games by 2-0 against English and Mauritian players, respectively.
Deepak Nehra beat Pakistan's Tayab Raza 10-2 to win the bronze medal in the Men's Freestyle 97kg event.
Hussam Uddin Mohammed lost to Ghana's Joseph Commey in the semi-final of the Men’s Over 54kg- 57kg (Featherweight) boxing event. He won the bronze medal.
Pooja Sihag defeated Australia's Naomi de Bruine 11-0 to win a bronze medal for India in Women's Freestyle 76kg.
Raj Aravindan lost 3-0 to Nigeria's Isau Ogunkunle to crash out of the bronze medal race in the Men's Singles Classes 3-5 event.
Naveen beat Pakistan's Muhammad Tahir Sharif 9-0 on technical superiority to clinch another gold medal in wrestling for India. He won the medal in the Men's Freestyle 74kg event.
Vinesh Phogat has won a gold medal for India in Women's Freestyle 53kg category. She defeated Sri Lanka's Chamodya 4-0.
Ravi Dahiya beat Nigeria's Welson 10-0 to win the gold medal on basis of technical superiority in the Men's 57kg category.
Pooja Gehlot beat Scotland's Christelle Lemofack in the Women's 50kg category to win the bronze medal for India.
India's Jaismine lost to England's Gemma Paige Richardson 3-2 in the women's 57-60kg boxing semifinals. She won a bronze medal for India.
Manika Batra and Diya Parag Chitale are currently competing against Wales' Charlotte Carey and Anna Hursey in the Women's Doubles Quarter-final 1.
At the same time, Akula Sreeja and Tennison Reeth are up against Singapore's Xin Ru Wong and Jingyi Zhou in the Women's Doubles Quarter-final 4.
Here's a look at Team India's celebrations after the WT20I semi-final win against England on Saturday.
#TeamIndia's first-ever #CommonwealthGames medallists in women's cricket 🇮🇳🏏— Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) August 6, 2022
That's the tweet 😎#EkIndiaTeamIndia | #B2022 | 📸 @ghosh_annesha pic.twitter.com/gsnvDgdKpj
BOWLED THE HOST 😍😍#TeamIndia 🇮🇳 🏏 reaches the FINAL for the 1st time in the history of Cricket at #Commonwealth Games 🔥🔥— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 6, 2022
Debut of Women's Cricket at #CWG2022 and our Champions lead the way to Victory en route defeating the hosts England by 4️⃣ Runs
Fantastic effort 👌 pic.twitter.com/doOovwExqD
Go for GOLD in the final; Queens 👸 #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/oJ2dLTa1fn— Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) August 6, 2022
The Indian men's team is all set to clash against South Africa in the Men's Hockey semi-final on Saturday, in a bid to secure their place in the Commonwealth Games 2022 final.
Men's #Hockey team is ready for their event today at #CommonwealthGames2022 🏑— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 6, 2022
Let's #Cheer4India 🇮🇳#IndiaTaiyaarHai 🤟#India4CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/3svq2fm8eX
India's Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal suffered a 2-0 loss at the hands of Joelle King and Paul Coll of New Zealand in the Mixed Doubles Squash Semi-Final, which ended their hopes for a gold medal. The Indian mixed pair will now fight for the bronze medal on Sunday.
Indian Mixed Duo @DipikaPallikal / @SauravGhosal put up an intense fight but ultimately go down to New Zealand pair of King/ Coll in the Mixed Doubles Semi-Final— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 6, 2022
The Indian duo will next play for Bronze on 7th Aug
All the best team 💪
Stay tuned!! #Cheer4India #India4CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/WaHckpNZ3q
England's Gemma Paige Richardson earned a 3-2 victory against Indian boxer Jasmine Lamboria in the Women’s Over 57kg-60kg (Lightweight) - Semi-Final 1 and advanced into the final. With the loss, Jasmine's pursuit of a CWG gold medal came to an end, as she will now fight for the bronze medal.
Here's a look at the official scorecard of the match-
The semi-final match between India's Jasmine Lamboria and Gemma Paige Richardson of England is currently live. The winner of the lightweight bout will reach the gold medal match in the Women's Lightweight Boxing event.
Pooja Gehlot vs Christelle Lemofack Letchidjio - India vs Scotland Bronze medal match in Women’s Freestyle 50kg event
Ravi Dahiya vs Ebikewenimo Welson - India vs Nigeria Gold medal match in the Men's Freestyle 57 kg event
Vinesh Phogat vs Chamodya Keshani Maduravalage Don - India vs Sri Lanka in Women’s Freestyle 53kg Nordic System Match 6
Naveen vs Muhammad Sharif Tahir - India vs Pakistan Gold medal match in the Men's Freestyle 74 kg event
Pooja Sihag vs Naomi de Bruine - India vs Australia Bronze medal match in Women's Freestyle 76 kg event
Deepak Nehra vs Tayab Raza - India vs Pakistan Bronze medal match in Men's Freestyle 97 kg event
Indian boxer Jasmine is all set to clash against England's Gemma Paige Richardson in the Women’s Over 57kg-60kg (Lightweight) - Semi-Final 1. The match is scheduled to begin at 8:00 PM IST.
Nikhat Zareen earned a 5-0 win against England's Stubley Savannah Alfia in the Women’s Over 48kg-50kg (Light Fly) Boxing - Semi-Final 2 and fixed her place in the gold medal match.
Here's the official scorecard-
The Indian duo of Achanta Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula defeated Australia's Lum Nicholas and Jee Minhyung 3-2 in the Mixed Doubles Table Tennis- Semifinals on Saturday. They went on to win the match by 11-9, 11-8, 9-11, 12-14, 11-7 and secured their place in the gold medal match.
India's Nikhat Zareen is currently competing against Stublet Savannah Alfia in the Women's flyweight boxing semi-final. Zareen is off to a great start in the match as she earned 10 points from all five judges at the end of the Round 1.
Historic 🥈 for 🇮🇳's Men's Fours Team 🤩— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 6, 2022
Team India wins 🥈in the final of #LawnBowls Men's Team event - Sunil, Navneet, Chandan & Dinesh vs Northern Islands
Great Work Team👍
Let's #Cheer4India 🇮🇳#India4CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/0GEcSKHbCM
Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen is up against England's Stubley Savannah Alfia in the Women’s Over 48kg-50kg (Light Flyweight) Boxing - Semi-Final 2. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:15 PM IST.
The India women's cricket earned a 4-run victory against England in the WT20I semi-final and secure their place in the gold medal match. It is pertinent to mention that India allrounder Sneh Rana defended 14 runs off the thrilling final over and took India through to the victory.
