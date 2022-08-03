Quick links:
India won several medals on Day 9 of the Commonwealth Games 2022. India's wrestling continent added another 6 medals to their CWG 2022 tally with the likes of Ravi Dahiya and Vinesh Phogat leading the charge. Three Indian wrestlers Ravi, Vinesh and Naveen won gold medals in their respective freestyle wrestling category. Later, Pooja Gehlot, Deepak Nehra and Pooja Sihag added more medals to India's tally. With these medals, India has overtaken Scotland in the fifth position with 40 medals.
On Friday, Indian athletes Avinash Sable and Priyanka Goswami added two silver medals to India's tally. Here's a look at India's medal tally on Day 10.
With several medals on Day 9, India is right on the heels of fourth-placed New Zealand on the Birmingham games medals tally. The India CWG medal tally stands at 12 gold, eleven silver and 14 bronze medals to take the tally to 40 medals at CWG so far.
India rose to fifth position by winning several medals on Day 8. The weightlifting contingent has won the bulk of the medals (10 medals) with three golds, three silvers and three bronze medals. The judo team won three medals in form of two silvers and one bronze medal. The Indian table tennis team and lawn bowls team were the other contributors with gold medals in their event. The badminton contingent won failed to retain their crown and settled for a silver medal making it 18 medals for the nation so far. Tejaswin added another medal in athletics. On Friday, The wrestling added several medals to increase India's tally to 40. Several more medals are expected later in the day.
Jeremy Lalrinnunga- Weightlifting, Men’s 67 kg - Gold Medal
Anchita Sheuli - Weightlifting, Men's 73 kg- Gold Medal
Sanket Sargar - Weightlifting, Men's 55 kg - Silver Medal
Bindyarani Devi- Weightlifting, Women's 55 kg - Silver Medal
Gururaja Poojary- Weightlifting, Men's 61 kg- Bronze Medal
Shushila Devi Likmabam - Judo, Women's 48 kg - Silver Medal
Vijay Kumar Yadav - Judo, Men's 60 kg - Bronze Medal
Harjinder Kaur - Weightlifting, Women's 71 kg - Bronze Medal
India's Lawn Bowls women's Team - Lawn Bowls, Women's Fours Team - Gold Medal
Vikas Thakur - Weightlifting, Men's 96 kg - Silver Medal
Men's Table Tennis Team - Table Tennis - Gold Medal
Badminton Mixed Team - Badminton - Silver Medal
Lovepreet Singh - Weightlifting, Men's 109 kg - Bronze Medal
Saurav Ghosal - Squash Men's Singles- Bronze Medal
Tulika Maan - Judo, Women's +78 kg - Silver Medal
Gurdeep Singh - Weightlifting, Men's 109+ kg - Bronze Medal
Tejaswin Shankar - Men's High Jump - Bronze Medal
Murali Sreeshankar - Men's Long Jump - Silver Medal
Sudhir - Para Powerlifting - Gold medal
Anshu Malik - Wrestling, Women's 57 kg - Silver Medal
Bajrang Punia - Wrestling, Men's 65 kg - Gold Medal
Sakshi Malik - Wrestling, Women's 62 kg - Gold Medal
Deepak Punia - Wrestling, Men's 86 kg - Gold Medal
Divya Kakran - Wrestling, Women's 68 kg - Bronze Medal
Mohit Grewal - Wrestling, Men's 125 kg - Bronze Medal
Priyanka Goswami - Athletics, 10000m Race Walk - Silver Medal
Avinash Sable - Athletics, 3000m Steeplechase - Silver Medal
Jaismine - Boxing - Bronze Medal
Indian men's fours team - Lawn Bowls - Silver medal
Pooja Gehlot - Wrestling - Bronze Medal
Vinesh Phogat - Wrestling - Gold Medal
Ravi Kumar Dahiya - Wrestling - Gold Medal
Naveen - Wrestling - Gold Medal
Pooja Sihag - Wrestling - Bronze Medal
Mohammad Hussamuddin- Boxing - Bronze Medal
Deepak Nehra - Wrestling - Bronze Medal
Rohit Tokas - Boxing - Bronze medal
Bhavina Patel - Para Table Tennis - Gold medal
Sonalben Manubhai Patel - Para Table Tennis - Bronze medal
Australia is currently leading the medals tally with 155 medals which include 59 gold, 46 silver and 50 bronze. England is in second place with 148 medals including 50 Gold, 52 silver and 46 bronze medals. Canada is third on the table with 84 medals consisting of 22 gold, 29 silver and 33 bronze medals. New Zealand takes the fourth spot with 44 medals with 17 gold, 12 silver and 15 bronze medals.