India won several medals on Day 9 of the Commonwealth Games 2022. India's wrestling continent added another 6 medals to their CWG 2022 tally with the likes of Ravi Dahiya and Vinesh Phogat leading the charge. Three Indian wrestlers Ravi, Vinesh and Naveen won gold medals in their respective freestyle wrestling category. Later, Pooja Gehlot, Deepak Nehra and Pooja Sihag added more medals to India's tally. With these medals, India has overtaken Scotland in the fifth position with 40 medals.

On Friday, Indian athletes Avinash Sable and Priyanka Goswami added two silver medals to India's tally. Here's a look at India's medal tally on Day 10.

With several medals on Day 9, India is right on the heels of fourth-placed New Zealand on the Birmingham games medals tally. The India CWG medal tally stands at 12 gold, eleven silver and 14 bronze medals to take the tally to 40 medals at CWG so far.

India rose to fifth position by winning several medals on Day 8. The weightlifting contingent has won the bulk of the medals (10 medals) with three golds, three silvers and three bronze medals. The judo team won three medals in form of two silvers and one bronze medal. The Indian table tennis team and lawn bowls team were the other contributors with gold medals in their event. The badminton contingent won failed to retain their crown and settled for a silver medal making it 18 medals for the nation so far. Tejaswin added another medal in athletics. On Friday, The wrestling added several medals to increase India's tally to 40. Several more medals are expected later in the day.

CWG 2022: List of Medal winners for India

Mirabai Chanu - Weightlifting, Women’s 49 kg - Gold Medal Jeremy Lalrinnunga- Weightlifting, Men’s 67 kg - Gold Medal Anchita Sheuli - Weightlifting, Men's 73 kg- Gold Medal Sanket Sargar - Weightlifting, Men's 55 kg - Silver Medal Bindyarani Devi- Weightlifting, Women's 55 kg - Silver Medal Gururaja Poojary- Weightlifting, Men's 61 kg- Bronze Medal Shushila Devi Likmabam - Judo, Women's 48 kg - Silver Medal Vijay Kumar Yadav - Judo, Men's 60 kg - Bronze Medal Harjinder Kaur - Weightlifting, Women's 71 kg - Bronze Medal India's Lawn Bowls women's Team - Lawn Bowls, Women's Fours Team - Gold Medal Vikas Thakur - Weightlifting, Men's 96 kg - Silver Medal Men's Table Tennis Team - Table Tennis - Gold Medal Badminton Mixed Team - Badminton - Silver Medal Lovepreet Singh - Weightlifting, Men's 109 kg - Bronze Medal Saurav Ghosal - Squash Men's Singles- Bronze Medal Tulika Maan - Judo, Women's +78 kg - Silver Medal Gurdeep Singh - Weightlifting, Men's 109+ kg - Bronze Medal Tejaswin Shankar - Men's High Jump - Bronze Medal Murali Sreeshankar - Men's Long Jump - Silver Medal Sudhir - Para Powerlifting - Gold medal Anshu Malik - Wrestling, Women's 57 kg - Silver Medal Bajrang Punia - Wrestling, Men's 65 kg - Gold Medal Sakshi Malik - Wrestling, Women's 62 kg - Gold Medal Deepak Punia - Wrestling, Men's 86 kg - Gold Medal Divya Kakran - Wrestling, Women's 68 kg - Bronze Medal Mohit Grewal - Wrestling, Men's 125 kg - Bronze Medal Priyanka Goswami - Athletics, 10000m Race Walk - Silver Medal Avinash Sable - Athletics, 3000m Steeplechase - Silver Medal Jaismine - Boxing - Bronze Medal Indian men's fours team - Lawn Bowls - Silver medal Pooja Gehlot - Wrestling - Bronze Medal Vinesh Phogat - Wrestling - Gold Medal Ravi Kumar Dahiya - Wrestling - Gold Medal Naveen - Wrestling - Gold Medal Pooja Sihag - Wrestling - Bronze Medal Mohammad Hussamuddin- Boxing - Bronze Medal Deepak Nehra - Wrestling - Bronze Medal Rohit Tokas - Boxing - Bronze medal Bhavina Patel - Para Table Tennis - Gold medal Sonalben Manubhai Patel - Para Table Tennis - Bronze medal

Commonwealth Games 2022 overall medals tally

Australia is currently leading the medals tally with 155 medals which include 59 gold, 46 silver and 50 bronze. England is in second place with 148 medals including 50 Gold, 52 silver and 46 bronze medals. Canada is third on the table with 84 medals consisting of 22 gold, 29 silver and 33 bronze medals. New Zealand takes the fourth spot with 44 medals with 17 gold, 12 silver and 15 bronze medals.