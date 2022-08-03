Last Updated:

India Medal Tally At Commonwealth Games 2022: Check India's Position On CWG Medal Table

Commonwealth Games: India's wrestling continent added 6 medals to their CWG 2022 tally with the likes of Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik leading the charge.

Commonwealth Games 2022 medal table

India won several medals on Day 9 of the Commonwealth Games 2022. India's wrestling continent added another 6 medals to their CWG 2022 tally with the likes of Ravi Dahiya and Vinesh Phogat leading the charge. Three Indian wrestlers Ravi, Vinesh and Naveen won gold medals in their respective freestyle wrestling category. Later, Pooja Gehlot, Deepak Nehra and Pooja Sihag added more medals to India's tally. With these medals, India has overtaken Scotland in the fifth position with 40 medals. 

On Friday, Indian athletes Avinash Sable and Priyanka Goswami added two silver medals to India's tally. Here's a look at India's medal tally on Day 10. 

Commonwealth Games India medal tally on Day 10

With several medals on Day 9, India is right on the heels of fourth-placed New Zealand on the Birmingham games medals tally. The India CWG medal tally stands at 12 gold, eleven silver and 14 bronze medals to take the tally to 40 medals at CWG so far.

India (36 medals: 13 gold, 11 silver, 16 bronze)

India rose to fifth position by winning several medals on Day 8. The weightlifting contingent has won the bulk of the medals (10 medals) with three golds, three silvers and three bronze medals. The judo team won three medals in form of two silvers and one bronze medal. The Indian table tennis team and lawn bowls team were the other contributors with gold medals in their event. The badminton contingent won failed to retain their crown and settled for a silver medal making it 18 medals for the nation so far. Tejaswin added another medal in athletics. On Friday, The wrestling added several medals to increase India's tally to 40. Several more medals are expected later in the day. 

CWG 2022: List of Medal winners for India

  1. Mirabai Chanu - Weightlifting, Women’s 49 kg - Gold Medal

  2. Jeremy Lalrinnunga- Weightlifting, Men’s 67 kg - Gold Medal

  3. Anchita Sheuli - Weightlifting, Men's 73 kg- Gold Medal

  4. Sanket Sargar - Weightlifting, Men's 55 kg - Silver Medal

  5. Bindyarani Devi- Weightlifting, Women's 55 kg - Silver Medal

  6. Gururaja Poojary- Weightlifting, Men's 61 kg- Bronze Medal

  7. Shushila Devi Likmabam - Judo, Women's 48 kg - Silver Medal

  8. Vijay Kumar Yadav - Judo, Men's 60 kg - Bronze Medal

  9. Harjinder Kaur - Weightlifting, Women's 71 kg - Bronze Medal

  10. India's Lawn Bowls women's Team - Lawn Bowls, Women's Fours Team - Gold Medal

  11. Vikas Thakur - Weightlifting, Men's 96 kg - Silver Medal

  12. Men's Table Tennis Team - Table Tennis - Gold Medal

  13. Badminton Mixed Team - Badminton - Silver Medal

  14. Lovepreet Singh - Weightlifting, Men's 109 kg - Bronze Medal

  15. Saurav Ghosal - Squash Men's Singles- Bronze Medal

  16. Tulika Maan - Judo, Women's +78 kg - Silver Medal

  17. Gurdeep Singh - Weightlifting, Men's 109+ kg - Bronze Medal

  18. Tejaswin Shankar - Men's High Jump - Bronze Medal

  19. Murali Sreeshankar - Men's Long Jump - Silver Medal

  20. Sudhir - Para Powerlifting - Gold medal

  21. Anshu Malik - Wrestling, Women's 57 kg - Silver Medal

  22. Bajrang Punia - Wrestling, Men's 65 kg - Gold Medal

  23. Sakshi Malik - Wrestling, Women's 62 kg - Gold Medal

  24. Deepak Punia - Wrestling, Men's 86 kg - Gold Medal

  25. Divya Kakran - Wrestling, Women's 68 kg - Bronze Medal

  26. Mohit Grewal - Wrestling, Men's 125 kg - Bronze Medal

  27. Priyanka Goswami - Athletics, 10000m Race Walk - Silver Medal

  28. Avinash Sable - Athletics, 3000m Steeplechase - Silver Medal

  29. Jaismine - Boxing - Bronze Medal

  30. Indian men's fours team - Lawn Bowls - Silver medal

  31. Pooja Gehlot - Wrestling - Bronze Medal

  32. Vinesh Phogat - Wrestling - Gold Medal

  33. Ravi Kumar Dahiya - Wrestling - Gold Medal

  34. Naveen - Wrestling - Gold Medal

  35. Pooja Sihag - Wrestling - Bronze Medal

  36. Mohammad Hussamuddin- Boxing - Bronze Medal

  37. Deepak Nehra - Wrestling - Bronze Medal

  38. Rohit Tokas - Boxing - Bronze medal

  39. Bhavina Patel - Para Table Tennis - Gold medal

  40. Sonalben Manubhai Patel - Para Table Tennis - Bronze medal

Commonwealth Games 2022 overall medals tally

Australia is currently leading the medals tally with 155 medals which include 59 gold, 46 silver and 50 bronze. England is in second place with 148 medals including 50 Gold, 52 silver and 46 bronze medals. Canada is third on the table with 84 medals consisting of 22 gold, 29 silver and 33 bronze medals. New Zealand takes the fourth spot with 44 medals with 17 gold, 12 silver and 15 bronze medals. 

