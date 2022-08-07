India Vs Australia CWG 2022 Live Streaming: How To Watch IND-W Vs AUS-W Gold Medal Match?

The India women’s cricket team will be eyeing a historic gold medal when they face Australia in the WT20I final of the Birmingham 2022 CWG. Team India heads into the summit clash on the back of a thrilling 4-run victory over England in the semi-final. India set a target of 165 runs for England and Sneh Rana’s effort to defend 14 runs in the last over helped the Harmanpreet Kaur-led team to restrict the opposition at 160/6 in 20 overs.

Meanwhile, the Australian women face India in the final after earning a 5-wicket win over New Zealand in the semis. After restricting New Zealand at 144/7 in the first innings, the Aussie women chased down the total with three balls remaining in the match. This will be the second time Australia and India go head to head in the WT20Is at the Commonwealth Games 2022, as they previously clashed in the campaign opener.

Australia earned a three-wicket victory then and has maintained its unbeaten record in the ongoing quadrennial showpiece event. India overcame the loss with consecutive victories against Pakistan, Barbados and England, also making them a strong contender to pick up the historic gold medal. It is pertinent to mention that this is the first edition of the CWG, where WT20I has been introduced as an event.

Where will India vs Australia Gold medal match for cricket in CWG 2022 be played?

The India women vs Australia women, gold medal match at the CWG 2022 will be played at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham.

When will IND-W vs AUS-W Gold medal match for cricket in CWG 2022 begin?

The India vs Australia gold medal match for WT20I in CWG 2022 will begin at 9:30 PM IST.

How to watch the live telecast of the IND-W vs AUS-W Gold medal match at CWG 2022?

Indian cricket fans can enjoy the WT20I final at CWG 2022 between India and Australia by tuning into the live broadcast by the Sony Sports Network. The CWG 2022 is being telecasted on the Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 4 channels on TV.

How to watch the live streaming of IND-W vs AUS-W Gold medal match at CWG 2022?

Cricket fans in India can also enjoy the live streaming of the match on SonyLIV.

India vs Australia Gold medal match at CWG 2022: Full Squads

India women’s squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia(w), Radha Yadav, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Sabbhineni Meghana, Harleen Deol, Yastika Bhatia

Australia women’s squad: Alyssa Healy(w), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning(c), Tahlia McGrath, Rachael Haynes, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Ellyse Perry, Nicola Carey, Amanda Wellington, Annabel Sutherland