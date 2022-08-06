India Vs England CWG 2022 Live Streaming: How To Watch IND Vs ENG WT20I Semi-final Live?

The India women’s cricket team is up against England in the semi-final of the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Saturday. The India women head into the match on the back of a massive 100-run victory over Barbados in their last group fixture. On the other hand, England head into the match after earning a 7-wicket win over New Zealand in their previous match.

India started off their campaign at the Commonwealth Games, with a three-wicket loss against Australia in a close contest. However, they made a comeback against arch-rivals Pakistan in their next group match and won the match by eight wickets. India picked up their second win with a dominating win over Barbados on Wednesday.

Contrastingly, England kicked off their CWG 2022 with a five-wicket win over Sri Lanka in their campaign opener. In their second game, England picked up a 26-run victory over South Africa. Continuing their winning run, the English women defeated New Zealand by 7 wickets on Thursday and are looking to continue the momentum.

A look at the key players for both teams ahead of IND vs ENG, CWG 2022 semi-final

Shafali Verma will be one of the key players for India in Saturday’s match as she is the 3rd highest run-scorer overall in CWG 2022 with 107 runs in 3 matches to her credit. England’s Alice Capsey is the 2nd highest run scorer with 117 runs. On the bowling front, India’s Renuka Singh Thakur is the tournament’s leading wicket-taker with 9 scalps, while Sophie Eccelstone has picked the maximum of five wickets for England.

Where to watch the live telecast of the India Women vs England Women CWG 2022 semi-final?

The live telecast of the CWG 2022 semi-final between India Women and England Women will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the India Women vs England Women CWG 2022 semi-final?

For cricket fans in India, the live streaming of the Commonwealth Games 2022 semi-final between India Women and England Women will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

When to watch the live broadcast of the India Women vs England Women CWG 2022 semi-final?

The Commonwealth Games semi-final match between India Women and England Women is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. IST in India on Saturday. The match will take place at Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham.