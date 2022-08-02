India Vs Singapore CWG 2022 Live Streaming: How To Watch Table Tennis Men’s Team Final?

Indian men's table tennis team are currently dominating the table tennis event at Commonwealth Games 2022 and has sailed into the final remaining unbeaten so far. Ahead of final, India will start as overwhelming favourites against a Singapore team who they had defeated earlier in the tournament. The last time India and Singapore met each other was during the group stage which India won 3-0. The trio of Achanta Sharath Kamal, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Harmeet Desai have been good so far and will be looking forward to putting up a gold medal-worthy performance. Ahead of the gold medal match, let's take a look at how to watch CWG table tennis final live and where to catch India vs Singapore CWG 2022 live streaming.

What time is the India vs Singapore CWG table tennis final scheduled to begin?

The India vs Singapore Commonwealth Games 2022 table tennis final is scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM IST.

How to watch India vs Singapore CWG table tennis final live?

Fans can watch India vs Singapore CWG table tennis final live can do by tuning in to Sony Sports Network in India. All events of the CWG 2022 will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network in the country, which has official broadcasting rights.

Where to catch India vs Singapore CWG 2022 live streaming?

For India fans who want to watch India vs Singapore CWG 2022 final online can watch India vs Singapore CWG 2022 Live Streaming on the Sony LIV app and website.

India’s performance in CWG semi-final

India's doubles pair of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Harmeet Desai set the tone of the semi-final match by beating the Nigerian pair of Mohutasim Ahmed Ridoy and Ramhimlian Bawm 11-8 11-6 11-2. Sharath Kamal, who is playing in his fifth CWG won a high-pressure semi-final 11-9 7-11 11-8 15-13 against World No.15 Quadri Aruna of Nigeria and will be gunning for gold as this could be his last outing at the Games. The 35th-ranked G Sathiyan has been in fine form in singles as well beat Olajide Omotayo 11 - 9, 4 - 11, 11 - 6 and 11 - 8 to clinch the match for India.