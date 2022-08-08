India's young badminton sensation Lakshya Sen is all set to play his maiden Commonwealth Games badminton final when he takes on Tze Yong Ng on Monday in Birmingham. Sen reached the men’s singles final after beating Singapore’s tenacious Jia Heng Teh 21-10, 18-21, 21-16. Tze Yong Ng on the other hand defeated Kidambi Srikanth in his semi-final encounter to deny an all-India final at CWG 2022. Here's all the details on how to watch live telecast and live streaming of the Lakshya Sen vs Tze Yong Ng CWG 2022 badminton final.

Where to catch the live broadcast of Lakshya Sen vs Tze Yong Ng CWG 2022 badminton final?

The Lakshya Sen vs Tze Yong Ng gold medal match event will be telecasted live on the Sony Sports Network. The CWG 2022 is being broadcasted live in India on the Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4, and Sony Six channels. Indian badminton fans can also enjoy the live telecast on DD Sports.

Where to catch Lakshya Sen vs Tze Yong Ng live streaming?

The live streaming of the Lakshya Sen vs Tze Yong Ng gold medal badminton match at CWG 2022 will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

CWG 2022: What time will Lakshya Sen vs Tze Yong Ng men’s singles final begin?

Fans who want to watch Lakshya Sen and Tze Yong Ng contesting for the gold medal can begin watching the match from 2:10 PM IST on Monday, August 8. Besides Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu and doubles pair of Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will be contesting for the gold medal as well. PV Sindhu's campaign will begin at 1:20 pm while the Indian doubles pair will begin their campaign at 3:00 PM.

Lakshya Sen campaign at CWG 2022

Lakshya Sen began his journey at CWG 2022 by winning silver in the mixed team event. In the singles competition, he began his campaign by defeating Vernon Smeed in the first round. In the second round, he ran out comfortable winner againsT Australia's Ying Xiang Lin. In the quarterfinal stage, Sen took on Julien Georges Paul of Mauritius and went on to win the match by 21-12,21-11. The Indian shuttler was made to work hard by Singapore's Jia Heng Teh as the match went to the third and final set. However, Sen held his nerves and went on to win the contest 10 - 21, 21 - 18, 16 - 21 and enter the finals.