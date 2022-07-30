New Zealand Vs South Africa CWG 2022 Live Stream: NZ Vs SA Dream11 Team, Playing XI & More

The New Zealand women’s cricket team is all set to clash against the South Africa women in a T20I match at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games on Saturday. The match will be played at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham and is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST. It should be noted that this is the first time women’s T20I cricket has been introduced as an event in the coveted quadrennial showpiece event.

It is pertinent to mention that this will be the first time the Kiwi women will take the field, since their ICC women’s world cup match against Pakistan in March. They might lack match practice, but the players have featured in various T20 leagues and have also played a few practice game in England before their campaign opener at Birmingham CWG 2022. On the other hand, South Africa head into the tournament with an ample amount of international games.

However, the Proteas women lost all of their six white-ball matches against England and eye an opportunity to break their losing streak on Saturday. South African allrounder Marizanne Kapp will not feature in the Proteas team as she pulled out of the tournament due to family reasons. At the same time, wicket-keeper Trisha Chetty and Tumi Sekhukhune are out of the tournament due to injuries.

New Zealand vs South Africa T20I match at the CWG 2022: Dream11 Predictions

Fantasy Team: Jessica McFadyen, Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (vc), Sune Luus, Laura Wolvaardt, Amelia Kerr (c), Mignon du Preez, Chloe Tryon, Hayley Jansen, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka

NZ-W’s predicted playing XI: Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine(c), Amelia Kerr, Maddy Green, Lea Tahuhu, Brooke Halliday, Jessica McFadyen(w), Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Claudia Green, Hannah Rowe

SA-W’s predicted playing XI: Anneke Bosch, Lara Goodall, Sune Luus(c), Laura Wolvaardt, Mignon du Preez, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta(w), Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka

How to watch live telecast of New Zealand vs South Africa T20I match at the CWG 2022?

The live telecast of the NZ-W vs SA-W T20I match at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 will be available on the Sony Sports Network.

How to watch live streaming of New Zealand vs South Africa T20I match at the CWG 2022?

The live streaming of the NZ-W vs SA-W T20I match at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

