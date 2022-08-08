PV Sindhu Vs Michelle CWG 2022 Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch The Gold Medal Match?

Two-time Olympic medallist from India, PV Sindhu is all set to compete in the Women’s Singles Badminton final on the final day of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. Sindhu will eye the coveted CWG gold when she walks out for the summit clash against Canada’s Michelle Li. If Sindhu wins the match, she will win the 19th gold medal for India at the CWG 2022 and also the first gold on Day 11.

PV Sindhu started her Women’s Singles campaign Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign with a thumping 21-4, 21-11 win against Maldives’ Fathimath Nabaaha in the Round of 32. She advanced into the quarter-final after defeating Husina Kobugabe of Uganda by 21-10, 21-9 in the Round of 16, before defeating Malaysia’s Jin Wei Goh by 19-21, 21-14, and 21-18. In the semi-final on Sunday, PV Sindhu claimed a 21-19, 21-17 win over Singapore’s Jia Min Yeo to storm her way into the gold medal match.

India eyes multiple gold medals in Badminton on Day 11

Alongside PV Sindhu’s women’s singles final, India is also eyeing winning two more gold medals in badminton on Monday. Thomas Cup 2022 champion Lakshya Sen will be up against Malaysia’s Tze Yong Ng in the Men’s Singles Final at CWG 2022. At the same time, the duo of Chirag Shetty and Sairaj Satwik Rankireddy will face Ben Land and Sean Vendy of England in the gold medal match for the Men’s Double event.

When will PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li, Women’s Singles final at CWG 2022 begin?

The gold medal match for the Women’s Singles badminton event at the CWG 2022 between PV Sindhu and Michelle Li will begin at 1:20 PM IST on August 8. India’s campaign on Day 11 will begin with PV Sindhu’s final, followed by Lakshya Sen’s final before Satwik and Chirag fight for the gold.

How to watch the live telecast of PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li, Gold Medal Match at CWG 2022?

The PV Sindhu vs Michelle Li gold medal match for the Women’s Singles event will be telecasted live on the Sony Sports Network. The CWG 2022 is being broadcasted live in India on the Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 4, and Sony Six channels. Indian badminton fans can also enjoy the live telecast on DD Sports.

The live streaming of the gold medal match between PV Sindhu and Michelle Li in the Women’s Singles event at CWG 2022 will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.