Renuka Thakur Scripts History With Majestic 4-wicket Haul In CWG 2022 Opener: Watch

The women's cricket event at Commonwealth Games 2022 would not have asked for a better start with India and Australia providing a nail-biting contest. The first match of the event saw India women's cricket team suffering a heartbreaking 3-wicket loss to Australia Women's team despite being in a winning position for most of the match. Ashleigh Gardner played an unbeaten knock of 52 runs to help Australia win their opening encounter. Besides Gardner's heroics, the match will also be remembered for India pacer Renuka Thakur 4 wicket spell that bamboozled the Australian batting lineup.

CWG 2022 cricket: Renuka Thakur four-wicket spell blows away Australia

Opening the bowling at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham, Renuka gave India an early breakthrough by dismissing the dangerous Alyssa Healy in the first over of Australia's innings. After dismissing Healy, the pacer accounted for wickets of Meg Lanning and Beth Mooney in her second over. Following an incredible spell of fast bowling in the opening over's India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur decided to continue with Thakur and the move paid off with the 26-year-old getting rid of Tahila McGrath for her fourth wicket. The pacer finished with figures of 4/18 from as many overs. The incredible spell, saw Thakur becoming only the second Indian pacer after Jhulan Goswami to take four or more wickets in a T20I encounter. Goswami had picked up five wickets and conceded 11 runs in a T20I match against Australia at Visakhapatnam in 2012.

CWG 2022: India vs Australia match highlights

The India vs Australia match at Commonwealth Games 2022 saw India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur winning the toss and deciding to bat first. India had made a promising start with opener Smriti Mandhana racing to 24 off 16 balls, however, her innings was short-lived after edging Darcie Brown's delivery to the wicketkeeper in the fourth over. Shafali Verma looked destructive with the bat with Australia letting her off thrice. There was once an instance where Healy broke the stumps with her empty right hand while the ball was in her left glove. Verma ended up scoring 48 off 33 balls before she was caught by Healy off-spinner Jess Jonassen.

Harmanpreet Kaur created history by becoming the first woman batter to score a half-century in CWG history. The Indian skipper was dismissed by Schutt for 52 runs with Idia eventually posting 154/8. Jess Jonassen finished with figures of 4/22. Chasing 155 for win, Renuka Thakur's dream spell reduced Australia to 4/34 before Deepti Sharma accounted for Rachel Haynes wicket putting Australia completely on the backfoot at 49/5. Ashleigh Gardner and Grace Harris then put 0on an important partnership and went after India spinner Radha Yadav who gave away 42 runs in 4 overs. Meghna Singh dismissed Harris to bring India back into the match but Alana King and Gardner ensured Australia cross the finish line with an over to spare.