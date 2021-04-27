Andrew Anthony Net Worth: Who Is The EA Sports Guy? The Iconic Video Games Voice Story

Almost every FIFA fan knows the phrase "EA Sports. It's in the game" from early childhood. While some still feel nostalgic hearing it, some continue listening to the phrase till today, but many aren't aware of the man behind the iconic voice. That voice, which is so intrinsically linked with happiness for gaming lovers, belongs to Canadian voice-over artist Andrew Anthony. Here is more on the Andrew Anthony EA Sports story and the Andrew Anthony net worth amongst other details.

Who is the EA Sports guy? Andrew Anthony EA Sports voice and career

Over the years, there has been a lot of debate regarding whether the iconic phrase "EA Sports. It's in the game" is fake. However, Andrew Anthony is the man to prove that the legendary voice is not artificial. From FIFA and Madden to UFC and NBA, Anthony's voice is everywhere these days as EA Sports have been loyal to his voice for nearly 30 years now.

By his own admission, Anthony, revealed that EA had asked one of his friends to advertise their business. While speaking to GamersHubTV, Anthony said, "It was the early '90s, maybe 1992 or 1993 and I had a friend in the advertising business who was approached by the Electronic Arts people. They had just seven employees at the time and they asked if he could do a commercial for them. His initial response was 'No, I don't know who you are'. But they convinced him and he came up with this whole line. It was originally 'If it's in the game, EA Sports, it's in the game'.

Anthony then explained how he did the voice for free, "My friend then called me up in Toronto and said 'Hey will you do this thing... for free?' I said 'yeah, of course, I will! I don't even know what this is but I get a free trip down to see you, so for sure'. I recorded it and thought I would never, ever hear anything about it again. And now it's this mega-brand. Pretty cool."

Anthony also revealed that he beat around a dozen other people to the gig but didn't even realise until much later. Incredibly, he only found out after his son's friend came over with a new video game and he overheard his voice. Over the years, Anthony has met plenty of other gaming fans and happily agreed to do his EA Sports voice impression on camera.

EA Sports guy net worth: Andrew Anthony net worth details

There have been no reports detailing Andrew Anthony's net worth but Anthony continues to work as a voice-over artist. By his own admission, Anthony did not make any money from EA Sports for using his voice in the video game.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned EA Sports guy net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee 100% accuracy.

Image Credits - GamerHubTV YouTube