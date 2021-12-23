130 Mins & A Red Card: How It Took Sergio Ramos Only 2 Games To Get Himself Sent Off?

On Wednesday night, Paris Saint-Germain just about managed to get a point against 19th placed Lorient as they were down 1-0 for 90 minutes of play. Argentine striker Mauro Icardi managed to score the equaliser in 90+1'. But the talking point of the match was Sergio Ramos as he picked up the 27th red card of his career after he received a second yellow card in the 86th minute of the game.

In the 86th minute of the game, Ramos came between Terem Moffi and the ball just when the Lorient striker was about to be through on goal. The referee seemed to have already made up his mind and brandished Ramos his second yellow followed by a red. Since joining PSG in the summer from Real Madrid, Ramos was hit with injury spells that kept him out for a long time. He made his debut for the club last month and has played a little over 130 minutes for the club in Ligue 1 and he has already been shown his first red.

Ramos' love for red

The former Los Merengues skipper has won it all, from multiple Champions League trophies to the FIFA World Cup and everything in between. There is no tournament that he has played in and not won. He has scored all-important goals, including the 93rd-minute equaliser against Atletico Madrid in the 2014 Champions League final which they went on to win, so there is no doubting his ability. However, Ramos has a tendency to pick up a lot of bookings, including red cards. In fact, he has the second-highest number of red cards in footballing history with 27.

There is no doubting Ramos' love and passion for the game and it is that very passion that knows no bounds for him. He is the kind of player who will give his all for whichever club he is playing. He is ready to do the dirty work when it is required and that sometimes includes making tackles that others would avoid.

Had Ramos let Moffi go past him, the Lorient forward could have scored and doubled their lead over PSG but Ramos made the necessary tackle and brought down the opposition player instead. Eventually, PSG was lucky enough to walk away with a draw. No one can doubt Ramos' desire to always win and be the best, so when he is back after serving his suspension, he will be ready to put in the work necessary to help PSG win.

Image: PSG.fr