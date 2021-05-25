2005 Champions League Final: Liverpool's Comeback Against AC Milan OTD 16 Years Ago

On May 25, 16 years ago, Liverpool completed one of the most historic comebacks in football, beating AC Milan in the 2005 Champions League final to clinch their fifth European Cup. Trailing by three goals at half-time, Rafael Benitez's Liverpool required just six minutes to level the scores on the night and eventually win the Champions League on penalties in one of the most dramatic UCL finals. On the 16th anniversary of the 'Miracle of Istanbul', here's a look back at what happened during that famous night at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium.

AC Milan vs Liverpool Istanbul: Recap of 2005 Champions League final

Paolo Maldini gave AC Milan a first-minute lead and Hernan Crespo's double gave Carlo Ancelotti's side a seemingly unassailable lead heading into the break. However, Steven Gerrard threw Liverpool a lifeline with a header from John Arne Riise's cross after 53 minutes, and when Dida fumbled in Vladimir Smicer's 25-yard shot a minute later, they were alive again. Liverpool's recovery was complete on the hour when Gennaro Gattuso pulled down Gerrard in the area and the Reds were was poised to equalise in a breathtaking six-minute spell.

Although Dida saved Xabi Alonso's spot-kick, the Spanish midfield man followed up to score the rebound with Milan's defenders looking on in stunned disbelief. The game went to penalties and Liverpool shot-stopper Jerzy Dudek then saved from Andrea Pirlo and Andriy Shevchenko in the shoot-out to clinch a stunning victory for the Premier League outfit.

Historic. Iconic. A night of pure emotion. ❤️#OnThisDay in 2005, we came back from 3-0 down to win our fifth European Cup in Istanbul 😍🏆 pic.twitter.com/gXkXMy1RyI — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 25, 2021

Liverpool’s victory was greeted with astonishment, notably from manager Rafael Benitez, who admitted at the conclusion of the match: “My problem is that I don't have words to express the things that I feel at this moment.” Liverpool's comeback is widely regarded as one of the greatest in football and that stunning feat helped them win their fifth European crown.

Champions League winners list

A total of 22 teams have won the European Cup. Here's a look at the Champions League winners list:

Real Madrid - 13 titles

AC Milan - 7 titles

Liverpool - 6 titles

Bayern Munich - 6 titles

Barcelona - 5 titles

Ajax - 4 titles

Man United - 3 titles

Inter Milan - 3 titles

Juventus - 2 titles

Porto - 2 titles

Benfica - 2 titles

Nottingham Forest - 2 titles

Hamburg - 1 title

Aston Villa - 1 title

Marseille - 1 title

Feyenoord - 1 title

Dortmund - 1 title

Chelsea - 1 title

Celtic - 1 title

PSV - 1 title

Red Star Belgrade - 1 title

FCSB - 1 title

2021 Champions League final: Man City vs Chelsea preview

Man City will face Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea at Porto’s Estadio do Dragao on Saturday 29 May, with kick-off scheduled at 8:00 PM BST (Sunday, May 30 at 12:30 AM IST). Man City will be looking to made history by winning the Champions League for the first time while the Blues will be hoping to finish the season on a high following a recent string of poor results in all competitions.

Image Credits - fifa.com