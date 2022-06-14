Last Updated:

'A Brother That Football Gave Me': Ronaldo Pens Heartfelt Note For Marcelo On Madrid Exit

Cristiano Ronaldo penned down an emotional message for Marcelo, who has ended his 16-year-long spell with Real Madrid, following the 2021-22 season.

Written By
Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Cristiano Ronaldo

Image: @ChampionsLeague/Twitter


Real Madrid bid an emotional farewell to Brazilian superstar Marcelo on Monday after the footballer decided to end his spell with the Spanish Giants after 16 years. Marcelo exits Madrid after winning a total of 25 trophies with the team, which is the most ever by a player for the club. While Marcelo had a tough time controlling his tears during the farewell ceremony by Madrid on Monday, the 34-year-old received another heartfelt message from his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo took to his official Twitter handle on Tuesday and wrote a long message in Portuguese, saying that Marcelo was more than a teammate to him. Ronaldo said football gave him Marcelo as a brother, who is one of the biggest stars he has shared the locker room with. Ronaldo wished luck to the Brazilian for his new adventure while concluding his post.

“More than a teammate, a brother that football gave me. On and off the fields, one of the biggest stars with whom I had the pleasure of sharing a locker room. Go with everything on this new adventure, Marcelo!,” Ronaldo said. Ronaldo and Marcelo won a total of four Champions League trophies while playing together for Madrid, alongside two La Liga titles, two Copa Del Rey titles, and three FIFA Club World Cup titles. While Ronaldo bid adieu to Real Madrid in 2018 and joined Juventus, Marcelo went on to pick the La Liga 2021-22 title, and the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 title before announcing his exit from the club.

READ | Real Madrid win La Liga: Carlo Ancelotti completes 'Grand Slam', Marcelo wins 24th trophy

What did Marcelo say in his farewell ceremony?

As per AP, speaking at the farewell ceremony on Monday, Marcelo said, “When I left Brazil I set my sights on playing for a big European team and I signed for Madrid at the age of 18. It’s been a tremendous adventure. I thought I could reach the top and today I walk out of here as the player with the most trophies in the history of the best club in the world.”

READ | Brazilian star Marcelo dropped from Lyon squad for 'continuous farting' in dressing room

A look at Marcelo's stats for Real Madrid-

Coming from Brazilian football club Fluminense’s youth academy, Marcelo made his senior debut for the club in 2005. He joined Madrid in 2007 as a teenager and went on to become one of the biggest stars of the club. The left-back made a total of 545 appearances for the club across competitions and scored 38 goals while assisting 103 times. It is pertinent to mention that Marcelo is yet to announce where he will be headed next.

READ | Marcelo plays final game for Real Madrid after UEFA Champions League win against Liverpool

(Image: @ChampionsLeague/Twitter)

READ | Marcelo bids teary farewell to UCL champions Real Madrid after 16 glorious seasons
READ | Marcelo breaks down in emotional Madrid farewell speech, Ancelotti gets misty-eyed: Watch
Tags: Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcelo, Real Madrid
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND