AC Milan Vs Inter Milan: When And Where To Watch Serie A Match In India, UK And US?

After a disappointing goalless draw against 12th placed Sassuolo a few days ago, AC Milan are all set to host arch-rivals Inter Milan at the San Siro on Saturday. Ahead of what promises to be an exciting and nail-biting clash between two of the biggest rivals in Italian football history, here is a look at how to watch Serie A live in India, the UK and the US, and the AC Milan vs Inter Milan live streaming details.

What time will Derby di Milano begin?

The AC Milan vs Inter Milan Serie A clash will begin live at 9:30 PM IST on Saturday, September 3.

Where to watch Serie A live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch Serie A live in India can tune in to the Viacom 18 Network which has the official telecasting rights in the country. The match will be broadcasted live on Sports 18 SD/HD. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates and scores of the match on the official social media handles of both teams and Serie A.

AC Milan vs Inter Milan live streaming details

As for the AC Milan vs Inter Milan live streaming, Indian fans can tune in to the Voot app.

How to watch Serie A live in UK?

Fans in the United Kingdom wanting to watch Serie A live can tune in to the BT Sports Network. The match will be telecasted live on BT Sport 1 or BT Sport Ultimate. As for the AC Milan vs Inter Milan live streaming, fans can tune in to BT Player. The match will begin live at 5 PM BST on Saturday, September 3.

Where to watch Derby di Milano in US?

United States fans wanting to watch Serie A live can tune in to the ESPN Network. The match will be broadcasted live on ESPN+, while the AC Milan vs Inter Milan live streaming will be available on the ESPN app. The game will begin live at 12:00 AM IST on Sunday, September 4.

AC Milan vs Inter Milan team news

AC Milan's predicted starting line-up: Mike Maignan; Theo Hernandez, Fikayo Tomori, Pierre Kalulu, Davide Calabria; Sandro Tonali, Ismael Bennacer; Alexis Saelemaekers, Rafael Leao, Charles De Ketelaere; Olivier Giroud

Inter Milan's predicted starting line-up: Samir Handanovic; Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Alessandro Bastoni; Denzel Dumfries, Hakan Calhanoglu, Marcelo Brozovic, Nicolo Barella, Federico Dimarco; Lautaro Martinez, Edin Dzeko